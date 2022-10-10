S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet October 13, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C .— The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina. The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

