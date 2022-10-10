Portable Generator Market Size to Hit Sales of $2.3 Billion by 2028 | 56% of Global Portable Power Generator Revenue Comes from Industrial Users

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global portable generator market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021, which is projected to expand valuation of USD 2.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.



A growing demand for portable generator market is being seen all around the world. These generators help people to power their devices and appliances when they are not near a regular power outlet. They are also great when travelling, as they can be used to recharge devices and power up lights and other electronics. Portable generators can be used for a variety of purposes, such as powering tools and equipment in an emergency, powering medical devices, or powering small appliances. Vantage Market Research found in a study that many people choose to buy these generators because they are versatile and reliable.

Recent surveys have shown that there is a growing demand for portable generator market, specifically in the construction and agricultural industries. Portable generators are essential in these industries because they are able to generate electricity when there is no access to grid power.

The main benefit of using a portable generator is that it can help businesses and individuals stay connected when there is no electricity. This is especially important in areas with unreliable grids, such as developing countries. Portable generator market has been gaining strong demand to cope up with emergency situations. For instance, in 2021, 432 natural disasters were recorded and most of them led to black out for more than 3 days in the affected areas. For example, if there is a hurricane or other natural disaster, many people will need to be able to power up their devices and stay connected.

There are several types of portable generators on the market today. Some of the most popular models include the generators from Honda and Yamaha. These generators can provide up to 1,500 watts of output power. They are also relatively affordable, making them a good option for small businesses and homeowners who need an occasional boost of electricity.

Top Players in Global Portable Generator Market

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Briggs & Stratton (US)

Generac (US)

Honda (Japan)

Yamaha (Japan)

Caterpillar (US)

Cummins (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Honeywell (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Wacker Neuson (Germany)

Kubota (Japan)

Kohler (US)

Champion (US)

Himoinsa (Spain)

Duromax (US)

Loncin (China)



Solar and Battery Powered Portable Generators are Trending

The portable generator market is booming and is expected to continue growing in the coming years. Portable generators are a great option for those who need reliable power when they're away from an outlet, and there are a number of different types available.

As the cost of solar panels and battery packs continue to drop, more and more people are looking into ways to power their portable devices from alternative sources. One such option is using a portable solar and battery powered power generator. There are many different models available on the market.

One reason that solar and battery powered generators are becoming increasingly popular in the global portable generator market is because they're incredibly versatile. Consumer are using them to power small electronics, lights, or even larger appliances like microwaves or TVs. Another benefit is that they're environmentally friendly. Most generators use very little energy, so they don't produce any waste.

One of the biggest trends in the portable generator market is battery-powered generators. These generators use small batteries so they're easy to carry and store, and they're perfect for emergency situations. They also have a longer battery life than other types of generators, making them ideal for longer trips or occasional use.

Another big trend in the portable generator market is solar powered generators. These generators use solar panels to convert sun energy into electrical energy, which gives them an impressive amount of power. They're perfect for people who want reliable power without having to deal with fumes or noise, and they can be used in a variety of different settings.

Scope of the Report:

56% of Global Portable Generator Revenue Comes from Industrial Users

In recent years, portable generators have become more affordable, which has contributed to their increasing use in industrial settings. Portable generators are often used to supplement or replace conventional power sources in areas with unreliable or expensive electricity. They are also used in response to natural disasters, such as hurricanes, when there is a lack of available power.

The main types of fuel cell generators are the most common in the global portable generator market, wind turbines, and solar panel generators. These generators rely on different forms of energy to produce electricity. Fuel cells use a chemical reaction to convert fuel into electricity, while wind turbines and solar panel generators use natural elements, such as wind and sunlight, to produce electricity.

Some of the most common applications in the global portable generator market include agricultural production, mining operations, and manufacturing facilities. They are also frequently deployed during natural disasters, when electric grids are unavailable or overloaded.

Centralized power plants are typically the most reliable option when it comes to supplying large industrial facilities with electricity, but they can be expensive to maintain and require a large footprint. Portable generators offer an economical alternative that can be configured to meet specific needs.

The top three applications for portable generators market are found in the construction, manufacturing, and transportation industries. In the construction industry, generators are used to power high-voltage equipment and tools. Manufacturing plants use portable generators to produce products on-demand. Transportation companies use generators to power lights and communication devices in trucks and buses.

12% Households Owns Portable Generators

Today, portable generators are becoming increasingly popular due to the ever-growing prevalence of unstable global power grids, increasing incidences of natural disasters, and declining cost. For instance, on average, a portable generator up to 10KW can cost between $500–$2,500. Portable generators can be used to provide backup power during emergencies or to support critical facilities when regular power supplies are unavailable in the global portable generator market. In 2021, 12% of households around the world had portable generators. This figure is expected to continue to grow as more and more people become dependent on unstable global power grids.

The primary reasons why American households are purchasing portable generators is to be prepared for natural disasters and to provide supplemental electricity during times of high demand.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Portable Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), by Fuel Type (Gasoline (Petrol), Diesel, Natural Gas, Other Fuels (LPG, Propane, & Biodiesel)), by Power Rating (Below 5 kW, 5–10 kW, 10–20 kW), by End Users (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

