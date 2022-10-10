Novel Beauty-From-Within Ingredient Lustriva® is Self-Affirmed as GRAS

/EIN News/ -- SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrition21 LLC's beauty-from-within ingredient, Lustriva®, has obtained self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status.

Lustriva was granted self-affirmed GRAS status after submitting a comprehensive dossier of information regarding proposed uses, estimated consumer intakes, chemistry, specifications, and a comprehensive review of its safety information.

Lustriva is a complex that combines Bonded Arginine Silicate with Magnesium Biotinate. The complex is unique in that it significantly increases biotin solubility 40 times greater than that of D-biotin, which is commonly found in beauty products. Lustriva has been clinically shown to enhance existing hair growth and density, improve skin elasticity1, reduce facial wrinkles and fine lines2, and improve overall appearance.

"Science has always been the biggest differentiator for Lustriva. The highly bioavailable forms of silicon, biotin, and arginine can only be found in this product. We are excited that Lustriva has achieved self-affirmed GRAS status because it opens up so many new product application possibilities," said Katie Emerson, MS, RD, LDN, Nutrition21's Manager of Scientific Affairs.

Lustriva can be easily incorporated into a variety of products, including dietary supplements, functional foods, and ready-to-drink beverages, in a small clinical dose of 160mg.

About Lustriva®

Lustriva is a patented complex of Bonded Arginine Silicate and Magnesium Biotinate that is designed as a healthy aging ingredient. Lustriva is unique in that its form of biotin has 40X greater solubility than D-biotin. Lustriva has multiple benefits for hair and skin and has been clinically shown to increase hair growth in as little as three weeks, reduce facial wrinkles, fine lines, and improve skin texture2. For more information on Lustriva visit: www.nutrition21.com/Lustriva®

About Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. With decades of experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others. For more information on Nutrition21 visit: www.Nutrition21.com

[1] In a preclinical Study

[2] Compared to Baseline

©2021 Nutrition21, LLC Lustriva® is a registered trademark of Nutrition21, LLC.

# # END # #

Nutrition21, LLC, 250 Pehle Ave., Suite 200, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

Contact Information:

Becky Wright

Media Contact

bwright@nutrition21.com

201-675-0197



Related Images











Image 1: Nutrition21





Innovative Ingredients. Real results.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment