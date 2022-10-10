PRIME EARLY ACCESS SALE 2022 LIVE COVERAGE: CONSUMER INSIGHTS COMING FROM NUMERATOR

Verified Amazon Purchase and Survey Data Updated Throughout Amazon’s Inaugural Fall Event

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced it will publish live updates on consumer purchasing and sentiment through its Amazon Prime Early Access Tracker. The first data release will be available on Tuesday, October 11 at Noon Eastern, with subsequent updates posting throughout the event, ending on Thursday, October 13.

Numerator’s Amazon Prime Early Access Tracker compiles a live look across Numerator data sources to bring immediate insights into Prime Early Access activity, including:

Order insights (order sizes, orders per household, household spend)

Item level insights (top items, average price per item)

Survey insights from verified Prime Early Access buyers

The Numerator Prime Early Access Survey will launch with the start of the Prime Early Access Sale and will be fielded to verified Amazon buyers to understand consumer sentiment, purchase intent, and influencers, including:

Expected impact of Prime Early Access purchases on planned holiday shopping

Impact of inflation on Prime Early Access purchase decisions

Influence of Prime Early Access deals on decision to buy and overall deal satisfaction

Categories purchased during the Prime Early Access sale & whether items were Amazon-branded

Other retailers considered for Prime Early Access purchases

A subset of the survey results will be published in the Numerator Amazon Prime Fall Tracker, and full results will be made available in a post-Prime Fall report or by request on Prime Fall.

The Numerator Amazon Prime Early Access Tracker will feature live data derived from a 1 million+ household Numerator panel. Numerator is the leading source of detailed eCommerce data, including Amazon, as part of a seamless view of consumer buying regardless of whether people shop on or offline. It is built on a technology platform enabling rapid access to data.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide unparalleled 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

