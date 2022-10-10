FastestVPN Upgrades With a Bang - Introducing a New UI, Advanced Settings & Better Access to the Internet

With a constant dedication to the service, FastestVPN being a top runner in the making has exciting news: They've announced a complete 360 revamp to the VPN service, introducing stronger security, a slick and user-friendly UI, and much more to make users safer on the internet again.

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastestVPN focuses its efforts on providing the best VPN service that is affordable. However, it's much more than just a budgeted option. Their team is constantly on the rise to bring about major changes to the app, starting with a new flashed-up version of its UI.

In their previous updates, FastestVPN brought out extensions for Firefox and Chrome, but the latest updates are a bigger treat.

The FastestVPN team is constantly one step ahead to offer software that "works" rather than a juiced-up app that fails to function. To give their users a package deal and remarkable functionality is what they aim to do.

While operating with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, FastestVPN now is bringing out a new version of all the apps, designed to work faster and stronger while offering a user-friendly UI design with a modern touch.

They've now introduced IPv6 leak protection on all apps, allowing better security and anonymity online. Most users aren't too familiar with how VPN protocols work. Hence, the latest FastestVPN updates now offer an "Auto Protocol" selection tab that gives users the best protocol according to their tasks.

For streamers, FastestVPN is rolling out a "Separate Streaming Server" tab. This saves a lot of time when reaching out to a customer representative.

Security is an issue online, and FastestVPN is aiming to make it safer with its "Double VPN" servers for tighter and double encryption.

The New FastestVPN Rebrush Brings:

Speedy servers that are consistent

Improved favorite server selection

Wider options in Settings (Change password, chat support feature)

Notification tab

IPv6 leak protection

Auto protocol selection

Separate streaming server tab

Double VPN

New UI and better user-friendly navigation

Message from Marketing Manager Adam Miller

"This announcement brings me joy in serving our customers with a software that fits their budget but offers more than they bargained for. We've focused all our efforts on re-designing the FastestVPN apps upon taking in our customer feedback and positive reviews. We aim to keep our customers happy and move to the next level of growth for our VPN. We are dedicated to giving you a satisfactory experience with online security."

Contact Information:

Adam Miller

Marketing Manager

adam@fastestvpn.com



