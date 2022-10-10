Smart Home Automation Market Value to total US$ 168 Billion in 2032; Wireless Automation to account for 44% of total Market Demand: FMI Report

The Asia Pacific Smart Home Automation Market is projected to be one of the fastest-growing global economies throughout this period as it spends more on smart technologies. Smart Kitchen Market is projected to display a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart home automation market is estimated to grow from US$ 72 Billion in 2022 to US$ 168 Billion in 2032 while displaying a CAGR of 8.84% during the 2022-2032 period. Increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved the machine to machine communication which has motivated users to adopt smart home automation technology.



Integration of modern technologies such as IoT, AI, and ML, the demand for smart devices is expected to rise in the coming time. According to a Voicbot.ai survey, in January 2020, about 87.7 million US consumers were using smart speakers. Further, smart city projects are growing in number across the globe, surging the demand for home automation businesses.

With access to home accessories from remote locations, users can regulate their home appliances in their absence. They can also keep a watch on any activity taking place within the house through video surveillance systems. For instance, in February 2022, India-based home automation company, One Switch, announced the launch of franchising options for the expansion of their smart home automation services. The eco-friendly solutions such as automatic water sensors and motion sensors, offered by smart home companies like One Switch, have also helped in reducing electricity bills and enhancing the overall home environment.

The automation tools and equipment are expensive, thus, users with average or below average disposable income find it challenging to buy such modern services. Due to its high cost, there is polarization in the procurement of such advanced equipment. Thus, the cost barrier is anticipated to play a significant role in limiting the market growth during the forecast period. Further, various users are yet not well familiar with such technology which limits the adoption of smart home automation devices. Thus, the complicated technologies and applications are likely to inhibit the market growth in the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global smart home automation market value to surge 2.3x from 2022 to 2032

By application, smart home automation for entertainment to experience a CAGR of 7.8% until 2032

Wireless smart home automation to be most sought after, expected to accumulate 44% revenue in 2022

North America to emerge as the fastest growing market, expanding at an 8% CAGR

Europe to be the 2 nd largest market for smart home automation, inclining at a 7.7% CAGR

largest market for smart home automation, inclining at a 7.7% CAGR Asia Pacific to present significant growth opportunities, reflecting a 7.5% value CAGR

“Increasing demand for comfort and growing deployment of modern technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT in home appliances is expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. Also, increasing disposable income of developing countries is likely to offer several opportunities of expansion to the players in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global smart home automation market include Control4 Corporation (U.S.), BB Ltd. (Switzerland), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (U.S.), Legrand SA (France), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Recent Developments in the Industry include:

In July 2022, Schneider Electric launched the Wiser App to create awareness about the potential of Wiser Smart Homes. The app requires minimal rewiring and has the ability to support Google Home Assistant and Alexa which offers the needed comfort to consumers on a regular basis.

In July 2020, Johnson Controls, a renowned player for smart and sustainable buildings, launched OpenBlue, a complete suite of connected solutions and services that combine the Company’s 135 years of building experience with modern technology. The new suite of connected solutions allows previously unimaginable occupant experiences, respectful safety and security, and impactful sustainability, driven by cutting-edge connected technology.

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Profiled in Smart Home Automation Market

Smart Home Automation Market by Component:

Smart Home Automation Hardware

Smart Home Automation Software

Smart Home Automation Services



Smart Home Automation Market by Technology:

Cellular Smart Home Automation

Wireless Smart Home Automation

Other Smart Home Automation Technologies



Smart Home Automation Market by Application:

Smart Home Automation for Security

Smart Home Automation for Lighting

Smart Home Automation for Entertainment

Smart Home Automation for HVAC & Energy Management

Smart Home Automation for Smart Kitchens



Smart Home Automation Market by Region:

North America Smart Home Automation Market

Europe Smart Home Automation Market

Asia Pacific Smart Home Automation Market

Latin America Smart Home Automation Market

Middle East & Africa Smart Home Automation Market



