Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the aviation and defense cyber security market size is expected to grow from $56.81 billion in 2021 to $65.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The global aviation and defense cyber security global market size is expected to grow to $100.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Rising cyber-attacks on the aircraft industry are expected to propel the growth of the aviation and defense cyber security global market going forward.

The aviation and defense cyber security market consists of sales of aviation and defense cyber security services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to prevent or mitigate the effects of a cyberattack. Aviation and defense cyber security refers to highly reliant and progressively interconnected cybersecurity that encompasses the protection of information in the form of digital data and information associated with networks, websites, services, computers, and portals that transport and enable security. Aviation relies heavily on cyber-enabled technologies to improve the safety and efficiency of air travel.

Global Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aviation and defense cyber security markets. Major companies operating in the aviation and defense cyber security markets are focused on developing advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Global Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Segments

The global aviation and defense cyber security market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premise

By Geography: The global aviation and defense cyber security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

The aviation and defense cyber security global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Thales Group, SITA, The Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dovetail Dental Software, Envista Holdings, Patterson Dental Supply Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., NXGN Management LLC, and Computer Sciences Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

