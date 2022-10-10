WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for September 2022

Company achieves its 8th consecutive quarter of net inflows + a digital asset milestone

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today released monthly metrics for September 2022, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.



Key Highlights:

Approximately $1.75 billion of Q3 2022 inflows extends WisdomTree’s inflow streak to 8 consecutive quarters

Achieved approximately 12% total annualized inflow rate in 2022, with year-to-date inflows in 7 of WisdomTree’s 8 primary asset categories

U.S. Equity products are inflowing at a 13% annualized rate in 2022 year-to-date

WisdomTree achieved key milestone toward blockchain enabled financial products and services with SEC approval of WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund (WTSY) – a no management fee, blockchain enabled fund that is among the first of its kind. For detailed FAQs, see WTSY: The Digital Fund Opportunity



As of September 30, 2022 AUM Rollforward

($ in millions) Annualized Flow Rate MTD QTD YTD MTD QTD YTD Beginning of Period Total AUM $ 74,898 $ 74,293 $ 77,451 Total Net Flows U.S. Equity $ 324 $ 1,239 $ 2,323 17.4 % 23.3 % 13.0 % International Developed

Market Equity $ 71 ($ 115 ) $ 61 8.7 % (4.6 %) 0.7 % Emerging Market Equity ($ 45 ) $ 114 $ 81 (6.4 %) 5.4 % 1.0 % Fixed Income $ 1,636 $ 2,628 $ 7,908 195.2 % 113.4 % 243.0 % Commodity & Currency ($ 1,327 ) ($ 2,179 ) ($ 3,708 ) (75.2 %) (36.6 %) (20.2 %) Alternatives $ 1 $ 16 $ 79 3.5 % 20.7 % 40.5 % Cryptocurrency $ 1 $ 0 $ 40 6.9 % 1.2 % 14.9 % Leveraged & Inverse ($ 20 ) $ 45 $ 133 (15.6 %) 10.9 % 10.0 %

Total Net Flows $ 641 $ 1,747 $ 6,917 10.4 % 9.3 % 11.9 % Market Move ($ 4,661 ) ($ 5,162 ) ($ 13,491 ) Current Total AUM $ 70,878 $ 70,878 $ 70,878 Average Total AUM $ 73,418 $ 74,676 $ 76,738 Blended Total Average Fee Rate 37 bps 38 bps

Source: ir.wisdomtree.com

Please visit ir.wisdomtree.com for downloadable spreadsheets containing detailed AUM and flow data by asset class and fund broken out by daily, monthly, quarterly and annual time frames.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Other WTSY Information

WTSY is expected to only be available for purchases and sales via the WisdomTree Prime™ financial app as facilitated through an affiliated broker. Brokerage commissions are expected to apply on all purchase and sell orders of WTSY shares.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about WisdomTree’s ability to successfully implement its digital assets strategy, including WisdomTree Prime™, and achieve its objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

