Insect Growth Regulators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 866 Million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.2%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1,242 Million
Pest resistance to repeated use of synthetic pesticides, combined with increased awareness of pesticides’ detrimental impact on arable land and human health, is driving up sales of IGRs around the world. The adoption of environmentally friendly crop production products is increasing, which is driving up IGR sales because they are so easy to use on crops like cotton, wheat, tomatoes, and maize. Due to their high efficiency, there is a considerable increase in the application of IGRs across agriculture, residential, and commercial sectors.
This, along with the growing adoption of organic farming methods worldwide, is also contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, unlike liquid insect growth inhibitors, an aerosol is easy to clean and leaves no residue. The capacity of aerosol insect growth regulators to reach difficult-to-reach places and kill insects makes them a viable option for application, boosting market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Insect growth regulators are chemicals that prevent insects from growing and developing. It is used to interrupt the life cycle of pest insects by preventing them from reaching maturity and thereby preventing them from reproducing. Insects develop resistance to pesticides, so farmers apply broad-spectrum insecticides, which eventually lose their effectiveness. As a result, farmers are turning to insect growth regulators instead of broad-spectrum insecticides.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insect-growth-regulators-market
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of products into:
Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors
Juvenile Hormone Agonists
Ecdysone Antagonists
Ecdysone Agonists
The major forms of insect growth regulators are as follow:
Aerosol
Liquid
Bait
The various applications of insect growth regulators are as follow:
Agriculture
Residential
Commercial
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The market is expected to rise due to factors such as rising environmental concerns and increased awareness about professional pest control services. The application of IGRs does not lead to harmful effects on advantageous soil microbes, animals, and humans. Numerous advantages of IGRs, such as the lesser harmful impact on the environment and enhanced compatibility with pest management practices, make them attractive alternatives to several insecticides.
Farmers are now using organic variations of insect growth regulators to restrict insect development, due to a rise in pest population and growing awareness about the damaging effects of insecticides on the environment. Also, rising worries about environmental toxicity and mammalian safety drive demand for biodegradable product variants, boosting market expansion. Insect growth regulators are expected to grow as a result of increased acceptance of current technology, rising demand for organic food, and non-toxic pest treatment. Insect growth regulators are gaining popularity due to their ease of usage.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are OHP, Inc., Syngenta AG, Corteva Agriscience, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Nufarm Limited, and Control Solutions, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
