Statistics Report: Global Hair Transplant Devices Market Is Expected To Reach Around USD 31.19 billion by 2025, Says ZMR

The global Hair Transplant market is expected to generate revenue of around $ 31.19 bn by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 25.2% between 2019 and 2025.

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Hair Transplant Market by Product (Drugs, Serum, Gel, and Others), Method (Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), and Others), and Therapy (Laser Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025” According to the report, global demand for hair transplant market was valued at approximately USD 6.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 31.19 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 25.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Hair transplant is a type of surgery that relocates hair follicles from the donor spot to the balding part. The hair transplant process is mostly used to deal with male pattern baldness. Hair follicles are transferred from side or rear of the head. Hair transplant is executed under confined anesthesia. Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) are the two major methods of hair transplant.

Factors such as growing number of people affected by balding, growing intensity of factors causing balding, rising importance of physical presence, numerous benefits of hair transplant like normal appearance, growing spending on physical look in developing regions, and rising popularity of follicular unit extraction will act as major driving factors in the growth of global hair transplant market. Technological improvements in the field of hair transplant and growing awareness will present an opportunity for the market players in the hair transplant market. Nonetheless, high cost of hair transplant procedures, lack of skilled surgeons, and some side effects related to hair transplant will restrict the growth of global hair transplant market.

The global hair transplant market has been split into product, method, and therapy. Based on product, hair transplant market has been segmented into drugs, serum, gel, and others. The drugs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to increasing use of Minoxidil and Finasteride.

Method segment has been divided into follicular unit transplantation (FUT), follicular unit extraction (FUE), and others. The follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Therapy segment has been divided into laser therapy, stem cell therapy, platelet rich plasma, and others. The platelet rich plasma segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to several advantages of PRP in hair transplantation.

Regionally, the thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa North America will be foremost region through the forecast time. U.S. will be the leading country in the North America region owing to presence of latest hair transplant techniques and growing importance of physical appearance. Europe is likely to be the succeeding key market. The crucial reasons are presence of skilled medical professionals and high awareness regarding hair transplant. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to technological improvements in the field of hair transplant, and increasing cases of male pattern balding. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will show positive advancement in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Allergan plc, Restoration Robotics, Inc., Venus Concept (NeoGraft), Hair Club, Bernstein Medical, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Bosley, Lumenis, Inc., Hair Restoration BlackRock HRBR, and L'Oreal SA. among others.

This report segments the Global Hair Transplant Market as follows:

Global Hair Transplant Market: By Product

Drugs

Serum

Gel

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: By Method

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: By Therapy

Laser Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Platelet Rich Plasma

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

