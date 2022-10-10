Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion by 2028 |Dickinson, Fujifilm SonoSite.

Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Trend

Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices are used for monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen level

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring market was valued at US$ 8,101.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Major Players Are: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Medtronic Plc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Cooper Surgical, Getinge AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ArjoHuntleigh, Inc., Neoventa Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Smiths Medical, and Masimo.

Market Dynamics

The increasing product launches, research & developments, and funding are expected to boost the fetal and neonatal monitoring market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2017, Bloomlife, a women health technology company received two grants from governmental organizations accounting for US$ 2.3 million that will be used to fund a longitudinal study of its remote fetal monitoring wearable and also to implement more technological advancements in the product. These grants allowed the company to further develop and validate prenatal wearable platform for labour detection (preterm and term birth) and remote fetal monitoring, the two areas of critical concern especially for high health risk in some mothers.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, By Product Type:

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Heart Rate Monitors

Uterine Contraction Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others (Fetal ECG, Doppler, and Continuous Monitors)

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitors

Capnographs

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others (X-ray, CT Scans, and MRI)

Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, By Portability:

Portable Monitoring Devices

Non-portable Monitoring Devices

Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, By Method:

Invasive Monitoring Devices

Non-invasive Monitoring Devices

Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

