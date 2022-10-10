Recovered Carbon Black Market 2022 Business Strategies, Share, Growth Insights 2028 |Klean Industries, SR2O Holdings

Recovered Carbon Black Market

Recovered carbon black (rCB) is obtained from waste plastic and scrap tires by pyrolysis process.

Recovered carbon black (rCB) is obtained from waste plastic and scrap tires by pyrolysis process. Recovered carbon black offers more advantages over virgin carbon black, owing to its eco-friendly nature and ability to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. rCB is used in various applications such as in plastic compound, in the production of non-tier rubber products, and others. It contains 10–20% by weight of non-carbonaceous material and is free of wire and fabric.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- DVA Renewable Energy JSC, Klean Industries, Delta-Energy Group, Pyrolyx, Black Bear Carbon, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Bolder Industries, Radhe Group of Energy, Alpha Carbone, Integrated Resource Recovery, DRON Industries, Enrestec, and SR2O Holdings.

On the basis of application, the global recovered carbon black market is segmented into:

Coatings

Inks

Tire

Plastics

Non- tire Rubber

Regions Covered in Recovered Carbon Black Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Recovered Carbon Black market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

