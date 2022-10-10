Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market size worth USD 134 million by 2028: ZMR Report

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Size & Share, Segments & Opportunity | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis and Forecast 2028 Report by ZMR

The global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market is expected to generate around USD 134 million by 2028, at a CAGR of around 2.5% between 2022 and 2028. ” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market by Product Type (Single Roller Pump and Double Roller Pump), by Application (Lung Transplant Operation, Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment, Cardiac Surgery, and Others), and by End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2024”.

According to the report, the global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market was valued at approximately USD 113 million in 2022 and is expected to generate around USD 134 million by 2028, at a CAGR of around 2.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment carries the functions of the lungs and the heart (maintains oxygen and blood circulation in the body) during coronary bypass surgery. Cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment mainly comprises two components—pump and oxygenator, which is used to remove oxygen-deprived blood from the patient’s body and replace it with oxygen-enriched blood during the surgery. The cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment act as a support system for the heart and lung of the patient’s body during the surgery, therefore it is also called a heart-lung machine.

The global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market is primarily driven by growing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, such as atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, reduced heart output, reduced heart muscle elasticity, etc., all across the globe. Moreover, the rising need for prominent technology involving minimum invasion and negligible side-effects and the increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle that lacks physical activities are anticipated to drive the cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market in the future. However, recall issues related to the cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment may affect market growth globally. Nonetheless, the growing organ transplant surgeries and rising investments made by the government for improvisation of cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment are likely to open new platforms for market growth.

The global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market is categorized into product type, application, and end-use. The cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into single roller pump and double roller pump. Roller pumps are commonly used in procedures involving cardiopulmonary bypass, owing to their cost-effectiveness, ease of maintenance and operation, and safety. Based on application, the cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market includes acute respiratory failure treatment, lung transplant operation, cardiac surgery, and others.

The cardiac surgery segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the future, due to the growing prevalence of cardiac disorders all across the globe. On the basis of end-use, the market includes hospitals, ambulatory care centers, surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to show a significant CAGR over the forecast time period. Cardiac surgeries are majorly performed at hospitals as they are well equipped and have all the necessary care management system.

North America is anticipated to be the dominant region in the global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market over the forecast time period, owing to favorable government policies supporting the invasion of new and advanced treatment procedures, substantial developments in the healthcare infrastructure, and research grant by the government and ruling authorities. Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest CAGR over the estimated timeframe, due to a large geriatric population base in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India, China, and Japan.

Some key players of the global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market include MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., LivaNova, Medtronic, Tianjin Medical, BraileBiomedica, Terumo Corporation, and Sorin Group.

This report segments the global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market into:

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market: By Product Type

Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pump

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market: By Application

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Cardiac Surgery

Others

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market: By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Surgical Centers

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬

1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

3. Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

4. Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, JAPAN, Australia & New Zealand)

6. Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

ZMR is a pioneer in cutting-edge formative research. We’re proud to provide data and analysis that’s tailored to each client’s specific needs. Inquire about the list of countries where the research can be customised to include pricing trend analysis of target brands, clinical trial data, literature study, and refurbished market and product base analysis. Target rival market analysis can be examined from technology to market portfolio strategies. As many rivals as you need, in the format and data type you like, can be added to our database. It is possible to obtain raw data from the study or work with our analysts to create presentations using the data sets offered in the report.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 –

The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are expected to have a negative influence on industry growth over the predicted period, making it an unprecedented worldwide public health emergency. As we continue to dig further into the challenges surrounding COVID-19, we are better able to identify possible solutions. Consumer demand, purchasing habits, supply chain rerouting, current market factors, and substantial government initiatives are all examined in the report on COVID-19. In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the market, the updated study offers new insights, analyses, estimates, and projections.

