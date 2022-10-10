Automotive Brake Caliper Market to Experience Significant Growth of USD 34.02 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions, and rate of growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive brake caliper market is expected to grow from USD 22 billion in 2020 and reach USD 34.02 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The Automotive Brake Caliper market has shown rapid growth in recent years. This increase is linked to increased vehicle safety concerns, increased use of disc brakes in automobiles over drum brakes, and government vehicle safety regulations paired with global vehicle production increases. Automotive brakes are one of the essential components of any vehicle; any flaws or malfunctions in the system can endanger the lives of the driver, occupants, and pedestrians and cause significant financial damage to the car. To ensure vehicle and road safety, this system must be inspected and serviced regularly. Brake calipers are the essential components in properly stopping the vehicle at the right time; they are also arguably one of the constituent pieces in the automobile braking system. Disc brakes are currently standard on the majority of autos for effective braking.

Automotive brake calipers are a type of braking mechanism used in automobiles to improve vehicle safety. They are high-pressure braking systems that are commonly seen in disc brakes. An automotive brake caliper is built of various materials, including cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum, all of which are reasonably priced on the market, making them cost-effective for brake system manufacturers. The main property of this system is that it may be constructed with enough fail-safe capacity to slow the car's wheels by causing friction with the rotors. This braking system is simple to install on the brake pads since it is linked to the master cylinder via tubes, hoses, and valves that circulate brake fluid throughout the system. The Brake Caliper is a component of the disc braking system positioned on the disc brakes' rotor and is driven by the brake cylinder's piston. When the driver steps on the brake pedal, the vehicle comes to a complete stop. The disc brake has a shorter stopping distance when compared to the other types of brakes employed. It has a variety of applications in the automobile industry.

The global automotive brake caliper market is estimated to witness significant growth, owing to industry players inclination towards automotive e-commerce, implementation of enhanced vehicle safety systems, owing to stringent safety regulations, change in passenger vehicle sales, rising production of zero-emission vehicles, increasing automotive production & presence of auto players, the demand for fuel-efficient cars with increased vehicle performance and demand for safety feature in luxury vehicles. The factors impeding the market growth are the strict laws governing lightweight materials in brake systems and the prohibitive cost. The rising convergence of materials and protective brake plates for braking systems with a higher adoption rate will provide market growth opportunities.

Prominent market players in the automotive brake caliper market are Continental AG, Brembo, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Brakes International, BWI, Mando, K Sport, WABCO. To achieve a prominent market position in the global automotive brake caliper market, top players are increasingly focused on strategies such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, new advancements, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

On June 24, 2020, Brembo and Polestar announced their agreement to create an aluminum brake caliper specifically for the Polestar 2.

Continental AG has introduced the MK C1 brake, which has been demonstrated to reduce CO2 emissions from hybrid vehicles by around 5 g/Kg.

The steel segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 30.61% in the year 2020

Based on piston material, the global automotive brake caliper market is segmented into Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, and Phenolics. The Steel piston material segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 30.61% in the year 2020. This expansion can be linked to remarkable endurance, corrosion resistance, hardness, and mechanical strength.

The passenger cars segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.85% in the year 2020

The global automotive brake caliper market is segmented into Passenger cars, LCV, HCV, and Two-Wheelers based on vehicle segment. The passenger cars segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.85% in 2020. This expansion can be ascribed to the increased penetration of high-performance automobiles, as calipers dramatically reduce on-track operating temperature to improve brake system performance.

Regional Segment of Automotive Brake Caliper Market

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil & the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of

the Middle East & Africa)

Based on geography, the global automotive brake caliper market is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of 28.14% in the year 2020. The increased disposable income of citizens in emerging economies ensures this expansion. The Chinese economy is expanding, as is the disposable income of middle-class consumers. This, in turn, has a good impact on the expanding demand for vehicles. Vehicle production has increased dramatically over the last five years due to the country's low production costs. Furthermore, to encourage car sales, the Chinese government has reduced car taxes. China is also a significant supplier of autos and automotive components. The region's expanding car production is likely to support market growth. The global economy and environmental restrictions have a substantial impact on Chinese car exports. Recent regulatory adjustments around the world have had minimal effect on the rate of sales growth.

About the report:

The global automotive brake caliper market is examined based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been reviewed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study covers the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers a thorough analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, raw material analysis, attractiveness analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

