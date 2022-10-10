Global Connected Agriculture Market Cross-Sectional Analysis, Size, & growth Research| to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2028

Global Connected Agriculture Market North America Connected Agriculture Market (USD Billion) Connected Agriculture Market- Zion Market Research

The Connected Agriculture market accounted for USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2028” — Zion Market Research

The Global Connected Agriculture Market Accounted for USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2028. Connected agriculture is defined as the use of advanced technological solutions and services to improve, manage, and control the farming activities involved in pre-production, in-production, and post-production. Connected agriculture comprises 4 major steps, namely, data sensing, data communications, data storage, and data processing. The information generated from these steps helps various stakeholders, such as farmers, growers, livestock producers, farming cooperatives, agribusinesses, grape wine growers, seed companies, fertilizer companies, food and beverage companies, and governments, to make real-time decisions that help maximize their Return on Investment. For Instance, Companies are focusing on developing new products and developing strategic partnerships to enhance their market share. December 2018 - IBM partnered with Hello Tractor (an on-demand mobile platform providing tractors) to include several technologies, including the Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture, blockchain, the Internet of Things, and IBM Cloud, to the app. Some of key players in the Connected Agriculture market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, Decisive Farming., SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Microsoft, PTC, Vodafone Group, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property., LINK LABS., Orange Business Services, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle, Iteris, Inc., Deere & Company., Ag Leader Technology, SMAG and Gamaya among others.

Rising demand for advanced farming to Spur Growth: Growth Factors

Rising demand for advanced farming solutions to improve the agricultural productivity is an important factor fostering the growth of market. Rising initiatives by the government to improve the overall scenario of agricultural sector is another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Upsurge in the demand for field management, inventory management and labor management solutions have further generated lucrative growth opportunities for the underground utility mapping market.

Global Connected Agriculture Market Regional Analysis Preview

North America dominates the connected agriculture market and is set to continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period as well. This is because of the increased adoption of connected agriculture by small and marginal farmers. The large-scale availability of advanced agricultural and farming equipment is fostering market growth across countries in this region. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is set to score the highest CAGR for the forecast period owing to the growing investment in connected agriculture and implementation of cloud-based solutions.

The countries covered in the connected agriculture market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Connected Agriculture market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Smart Logistics

Smart Irrigation

By Service

Micro Lending Services

Micro Insurance Services

Mobile Payment Services

Mobile Information Services

Others

By Solution

Trading

Tendering

Bartering

