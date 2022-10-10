Submit Release
Head of Campus appointed in Mildura

Sandra has been acting Head of the University’s Mildura Campus since December 2021 and has worked at the campus since 2011, where she leads the nursing program. She graduated from La Trobe Bendigo with a nursing degree and has worked and taught in regional Victoria since then.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO warmly congratulated Sandra Connor on her appointment.

“Sandy’s deep connection to the Mildura community, including her strong relationships with our Regional Advisory Board, local community groups, industry, schools and SuniTAFE, as well as her academic and leadership credentials make her the ideal candidate to lead La Trobe’s regional campus in Mildura,” Professor Dewar said.

“I’m also delighted that we have one of our own alumni in this important regional leadership position.”

Sandra said that she was thrilled to have been appointed Head of La Trobe’s Mildura campus.

“Continuing the great work done by former Campus Head Dr Deb Neal, my goal will be to increase access to higher education in Mildura and the wider regions,” Ms Connor said.

“Giving regional people the option of studying locally and generating highly skilled graduates, postgraduates and researchers to help fill local workforce needs is a key priority and this leadership role will enable me to make a positive difference in the lives of both local students and communities.”

Sandra will assume the permanent Head of Campus role immediately. She will remain with the La Trobe Rural Health School one day a week as Head of Campus and continue to lead the delivery of nursing.

Media contact: Anna Knight, a.knight@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817

