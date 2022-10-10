Hematology Market Overview, Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex, Beckman Coulter

Hematology Market

Hematology is a branch of medical science concerned with diagnosis, treatment and study of blood and disorders related to blood.

The global hematology market size is valued at US$ 4537.5 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Major Players Are: Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Co., Beckman Coulter, Horiba, Ltd., Boule Diagnostics AB, Mind ray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio Rad laboratories, Sigma Aldrich Co., Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Market Dynamics

Key players are focusing on adoption of inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence in the global hematology market. For instance, in September 2019, CellaVision AB, a global medical technology company that develops and sells leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services, has acquired RAL Diagnostics, a leading producer and market actor in reagents in hematology, bacteriology, parasitology, cytology and pathology. This acquisition gives CellaVision a well-established brand with solutions in staining and sample preparation of the highest quality. CellaVision and RAL together created an increased customer value in digital morphology by offering a complete and integrated solution for the hematology laboratory.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hematology Market, By Product Type:

Hematology Analyzers

Flow Cytometers

Coagulation Analyzers

Slide Stainers

Centrifuges

Hemoglobinometers

Others

Global Hematology Market, By Reagent:

Coagulation Reagents

Flow Cytometers Reagents

Immuno-hematology Reagents

Others

Global Hematology Market, By Application:

Auto Immune Disease

Cancer

Diabetes Mellitus

Infectious Disease

Others

Global Hematology Market, By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

