Big trade event coming to SA

Sandton Skyline

Visitors and exhibitors interact at the 2nd PATDC which took place in Lagos NIgeria

Humaira Israr, Trade & Investment Attaché of Pakistan to South Africa

Presents 100's of new opportunities for business

This is an ideal opportunity for people to build their businesses with new partners, suppliers and technologies.”
— Humaira Israr, Trade & Investment Attaché of Pakistan to South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd rendition of Pakistan-Africa is taking place in South Africa this November. The three-day trade event will present hundreds of new business opportunities to South Africans. From big business to SME’s, entrepreneurs and start-ups, there will be prospects for all to connect and partner with international brands for distribution and doing business in SA. Free to enter, the event takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre from 29 November to 01 December 2022.

“This is an ideal opportunity for you to see hundreds of new brands, products, technologies and equipment. Most of these haven’t been seen here before, so they present a great opportunity for people to build their businesses with new partners, suppliers and technologies,” says Humaira Israr, Trade & Investment Attaché of Pakistan to South Africa.

The event covers a host of sectors, including:

Agriculture; Articles of leather; Articles of plastic; Auto parts; Cement; Construction; Cutlery and kitchenware; Electromechanical machinery (pumps, generators, transformers, motors); Engineering; Home appliances; Information Technology; Packaging; Paints and chemicals; Pharmaceuticals; Rice, seafood and meat; Spices, salt and processed foods; Solar; Sporting goods; Steel and cables; Surgical instruments; Textiles and apparel; Tractors.

