Global Burn Injury Treatment Market to Gain Proceeds Worth USD 3,841.8 Mn by 2026: Zion Market Research
According to the report, the global Burn Injury Treatment Market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,841.8 Mn by end of 2026 | CAGR 4.91% 2026.
SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global burn injury treatment market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR).
Burn injury is the most common cause of illness and death. Moreover, burns are critical care issues and have produced huge interest over the last few decades. Apart from this, vital breakthroughs in the healthcare domain have led to stability in the patients and reduced the rate of mortality among the youth. Research in burn injury care services has brought an improvement in patient care activities along with enhancement of the functional recovery of the patients. The key cause of burn injury includes heat, power supply, chemicals, and friction.
The key objective of treating burn injuries is to prevent the progress of the wound through the usage of antimicrobial creams and occlusive dressings. For instance, Hypafix is applied to shallow injuries for preserving movement as well as allowing the patient to wash the injury with intact dressing.
Escalating the need for new methods of treating burn injuries in order to minimize the anxiety and pain in children will steer the growth of the burn injury treatment industry over the forecast period. The enlarged scope of the business is attributed to the huge demand for artificial skin substitutes such as biosynthetic skin substitutes for wound care in burn injuries.
Wound Care Dressings Segment To Accrue Major Gains Over 2020-2026
The segmental growth during the 2020-2026 period is owing to a surge in the awareness levels pertaining to treatment compliance and the high focus of manufacturers on introducing new methods of treating burn injuries.
Traditional Dressings To Dominate The Treatment Type Segment By 2026
The massive use of traditional dressing techniques along with homemade remedies or herbal treatments witnessed across various households in both rural and urban regions will proliferate the growth of the segment during the forecast timeframe.
North American market to be the major regional revenue pocket by 2026
The regional market growth over the forecast timespan is subject to the huge utilization of new products for treating burns and favorable compensation policies pertaining to burn treatment in countries like the U.S. and Canada.
The key players impacting the business are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, Smith & Nephew plc, and Coloplast Group.
This report segments the Burn Injury Treatment market as follows:
Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By Product Segment Analysis
Wound Care Dressings
Medications
Biological Products
Wound Care Devices
Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By Degree of Burn Segment Analysis
First-Degree Burns
Third-Degree Burns
Second-Degree Burns
Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By Treatment Type Segment Analysis
Medications
Surgeries
Traditional Dressings
Advanced Dressings
Others
Global Burn Injury Treatment Market: By End-User Segment Analysis
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Clinics
Others
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
1. North America (U.S., Canada)
2. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
3. Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
4. Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, JAPAN, Australia & New Zealand)
6. the Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
