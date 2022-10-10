Statistics Report: Global Malt Ingredients Market Anticipated To Grow At Around 5.7% CAGR During 2022 – 2028, Says ZMR

Global Malt Ingredients Market Global Malt Ingredients Market Global Malt Ingredients Market

According to the report, Zion Market Research Global demand for Malt Ingredients Market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 22.26 Bn by end of 2026

Global Malt Ingredients Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 22.26 Billion by end of 2026” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report by Zion Market Research analysts, the valuation of the global malt ingredients market in 2018 was about USD 19.85 Billion and is anticipated to grow at around 5.7% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. A few of the leading players active in the global malt ingredients market consist of Simpsons Malt Ltd, Global Malt GmbH & Co. Kg, Cargill Incorporated, Muntons PLC, Ireks GmbH, Crisp Malting Group, Axereal, and Malteurop Group. Likely mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to boost market growth.

To cite, in December 2019, Boortmalt Group headquartered in Belgium completed the procurement of the malt business of Cargill. Boortmalt, through the deal, will be taking charge of 16 global malt units of Cargill and will upscale Boortmalt’s total capacity to 3 million tons with now 27 malting units across 5 continents.

Rising Demand For Malt Products To Boost The Growth Of the Malt Ingredients Market

A momentous growth has been witnessed in the past years within the malt beer market across the globe which is anticipated to upsurge the demand for malt ingredients in the coming period. Moreover, the rising significance of malt extracts as useful components in the formulation of nutritional drinks and confectionery as a result of their essential amino acid & fiber contents and vitamin B is also expected to propel the growth of the malt ingredients market. The strict regulations in relation to alcoholic beverages in several parts of the world have brought in the trend of non-alcoholic beverages. Consequently, the digit of non-alcoholic brewing companies has been rising in these regions. Apart from this, manufacturers are also emphasizing the creation of new products, with regards to flavors, like raspberry, peach, and pomegranate. Such initiatives are anticipated to bring in new opportunities for the malt ingredients market. Furthermore, the market has been anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for diverse ready-to-eat products and packaged foods.

Rising Sales Of Non-Alcoholic Beverages To Help Europe Dominate The Market

The global malt ingredients market is bifurcated based on application, source, and region. The application segment of the market is divided into distilling, brewing, beverages, and bakery. Based on source, the global malt ingredients market is categorized into wheat, barley, and other sources. Regionally, Europe is expected to rule the global malt ingredients market during the forecast period owing to the rise inclination toward packaged foods and escalating sales of non-alcoholic beer. Further, the malt ingredients market in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific are also projected to witness vigorous growth mainly driven by the rising demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Also, the new products in the pipeline in the dairy premixes and the towering recognition of malt-based drinks prepared for children are likely to propel the growth of the malt ingredient market.

Browse the full “Malt Ingredients Market, By Source (Barley, Wheat And Rye Malt), By Application (Food Industry, Alcoholic Beverages, And Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Pharmaceutical Industry (Supplements) And Others.), And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/malt-ingredient-market

Major Highlights of the Malt Ingredients Market report study:

A detailed look at the global Malt Ingredients Market Industry

The report analyzes the global Malt Ingredients Market and provides its stakeholders with significant actionable insights

The report has considered all the major developments in the recent past, helping the users of the report with recent industry updates

The report study is expected to help the key decision-makers in the industry to assist them in the decision-making process

The study includes data on market intelligence, changing market dynamics, current and expected market trends, etc.

The report comprises an in-depth analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Malt Ingredients Market

Market Ecosystem and adoption across market regions

Major trends shaping the global Malt Ingredients Market

Historical and forecast size of the Malt Ingredients Market in terms of Revenue (USD Million)

Recent industry development and consumer preference trends

Competitive Landscape and player positioning analysis for the global Malt Ingredients Market

Key products and solution offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Recommendations for new market entrants and current players operating in the market space

Analysis of niche and potential segments (type, application, and regions/countries) anticipated observing promising growth

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- What are the key factors driving the Malt Ingredients Market expansion?

- What will be the value of the Malt Ingredients Market during 2020- 2026?

- Which region will make notable contributions toward global Malt Ingredients Market revenue?

- What are the key players leveraging Malt Ingredients Market growth?

Competitive Landscape –

