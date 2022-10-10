Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach at US $ 41.2 Bn by the end of 2026

Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market 2022

Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to be valued at US $ 41.2 Bn by the end of 2026, representing a Y-O-Y growth of 3.8% over 2026. Rapidly growing industrial sector and urbanisation have led to increased demand for potable water.

This report provides in depth study of "Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key Companies-

• Kemira Oyj

• ION EXCHANGE (I) Ltd

• Thermax Ltd

• BASF-SE

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Dorf Ketal

• Chembond India Ltd

• SNF Floerger

• Vasu Chemicals

• EI du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Goldcrest

• Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Shandong XinTai Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd

• Other

Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, and BASF-SE will continue to be the top 3 players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, collectively accounting for 11.5%-14.7% revenue share in 2026. Organic expansion at tactical locations remains a key business strategy for leading players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Global consumption of water and wastewater treatment chemicals is expected to grow by 1.5% in 2026 to reach nearly 6,485 KT. Demand will be sustained by decreasing fresh water resources, especially in industrial applications. Increasing government regulations and resurgence in the industrial sector, following the sub-prime crisis, are other key factors that will fuel demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in 2026.

Recycling of wastewater for complete in-situ processing attaining zero discharge is a key trend influencing demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals. Use of advanced biological wastewater treatment procedures and development of central wastewater treatment are other key trends impacting the growth of the global market.

Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation -

By Product Type

• Coagulant & Flocculant

• Biocide

• Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor

• Defoamer

• pH Adjuster

• Others (Chelating agent, oxygen scavenger, etc.)

By End User

• Oil & Gas

• Power

• Mining

• Pulp & Paper

• Chemical & Fertilizer

• Pharmaceutical

• Municipal

• Textile

• Food & Beverages

• Others

By Application

• Cooling Water

• Boiler Water

• Membrane Water

• Municipal Water

• Others

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

• North America - U.S, Canada

• Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, Eastern Europe, CIS

• APAC - China, India, Japan, Australia, Others

• Latin America - Argentina, Brazil, Others

Major Highlights of Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

• Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

• The report analyzes Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market presence across major regions of the world.

• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

