Cosmetic Products Market To Accrue Massive ROI With USD 473.21 Billion Earnings By 2030

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, Cosmetic Products Market garnered revenue of about US$ 383.01 billion in 2020 and is set to earn revenue of nearly US$ 473.21 billion by 2028. Moreover, Cosmetic Products market is prognosis to record CAGR of nearly 5.5% in 2021-2028. Furthermore, growth of cosmetic products market over forecast timespan can be due to growing awareness about external beauty among adult, young, and aging population. In addition to this, growing trend among working population to look beautiful, lively, and vigorous is predicted to create new growth avenues for cosmetic products market over assessment period. Necessity of light make-up for working staff & professionals to make effective client presentation at conferences and seminars as well as symposiums will elicit growth of cosmetic products market over forecasting timespan. Rise in product branding events & advertisement of cosmetic products by celebrities as well as surge in promotional activities of cosmetic products on social media, newspaper, smartphones, web, hoardings, and television will result in increment of market revenue over ensuing years. Product innovations and demand for organic or natural cosmetic products will provide impetus to growth of cosmetic products industry over forecasting timeline.

Skin Care Products Segment To Lead Product Landscape By 2028

Growth of skin care products segment over forecast timespan can be ascribed to rise in popularity of skin care products among young, adult, and aging population. Escalating consciousness about beauty among people will drive demand for skin care products over coming years.

Supermarkets Segment To Account Majorly Towards Global Market Size Over 202-2028

The segmental growth over projected timeline is expected to be due to easy availability of cosmetic products in supermarket stores. Rise in urbanization, increase in visit of working population to supermarkets, and new offers & discounts provided by supermarket stores on cosmetic products are likely to prove beneficial for growth of segment in coming years. Competitive pricing has also enhanced popularity of supermarkets or hypermarkets in both emerging economies as well as developed countries.

Global Cosmetic Products Market

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Products Market To Record Highest CAGR Over 2021-2028

Marked growth of regional market can be attributed to technological breakthroughs, economic development, rise in purchasing power of consumers, and changing fashion trends in sub-continent. Increase in urban population, beauty consciousness among youth, and awareness about enhancing personal appearance is predicted to define growth of cosmetic products market in Asia Pacific zone.

Key players leveraging cosmetic products market growth and included in report are The Procter & Gamble Company, Alticor, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Beiersdorf AG, Yves Rocher, Shiseido Company, Limited, Kao Corp., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Mary Kay Inc., and L’Oreal S.A.

Browse the full “Cosmetic Products Market - By Product (Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, Personal Care Products, And Oral Care Products), By Form (Solutions, Creams, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, Tablets, Powders, Gels, Sticks, And Aerosols), By Application (Lips, Eyes, Eyebrows, Nails, And Face), By Distribution Channel (Online, Beauty Salons, Specialty Stores, Direct Selling, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy, And Supermarkets), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028.”

Cosmetic Products Market: Growth Drivers

Growth of cosmetic products market over anticipated timeline is due to technological breakthroughs in cosmetic product manufacturing and rise in per capita income of consumers. In addition to this, changing lifestyles and altering fashion trends is set to create new growth avenues for cosmetic products industry. Launching of new product launches and entry of new players in cosmetic products industry will prompt market expansion. Surge in web penetration across globe has provided impetus to growth of cosmetic products market. However, wide utilization of color cosmetics for lips & eyes can cause skin disorders & health hazards. Apparently, side effects caused due to cosmetic use can hinder growth of cosmetic products industry.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read our other Trending Report:

