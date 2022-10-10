Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Anticipated to Augment at a cagr of over 3.9% by 2025 - Says Zion Market Research

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

The global Artificial Sweetener market is predicted to accrue earnings worth 37 (USD Bn) by 2025 and record a CAGR of about 3.9% over 2019-2025.

The decreased cost of manufacturing and the better financial system of scale are also fueling the expansion of the global artificial sweetener market.” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Zion Market Research, the global artificial sweetener market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of around 3.9%, during the forecasted period 2019–2025. Artificial sweeteners are sweeter with low energy density compared to table sugar. Artificial sweeteners are widely used in the food & beverage industry—including dressings, baked goods, sauces, soft drinks, jellies, chewing gum, candy, fruit juice, and ice cream. The soft drink industry has the highest consumption of artificial sweeteners due to the surging demand for diet and low-sugar beverages. The toxicological confirmation and the apprehensions concerning artificial sweeteners’ safety are the major restraints of the market.

List of Key Players of Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

Ingredion

Cargill

Tate and Lyle

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Celanese Corporation

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Increased Use Of Artificial Sweeteners In The Beverage Industry To Accelerate The Growth Of The Global Market

Artificial sweeteners have nearly replaced sugar in the beverage industry, particularly in the soft drink section. Popular sweeteners such as—aspartame, acesulphame-K, cyclamate, and sucralose—are the main substitutes for sugar in soft drinks, particularly in carbonated beverages. The clean label and natural profile of the artificial sweeteners are the key aspects that are driving the market. Furthermore, in fizzy drinks, the quantity of sugar can be decreased without modifying its taste and appearance, which has boosted beverage manufacturers to replace sugar with artificial sweeteners. The decreased cost of manufacturing and the better financial system of scale are also fueling the expansion of the global artificial sweetener market.

The global artificial sweetener market is bifurcated on the basis of type, applications, and regional analysis. Based on the type, the market is divided into aspartame, monosodium glutamate, acesulfame-K, sodium benzoate, and saccharin. Based on the application, the market is divided into dairy products, bakery items, beverages, confectionery, supermarkets & hypermarkets, distribution channels, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others.

Browse Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/artificial-sweeteners-market

The Asia Pacific Region Projected To Become The Largest Market For Artificial Sweeteners

Based on geographical analysis, the global artificial sweetener market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The augmentation in health awareness amongst consumers, consciousness about diabetes & obesity, and the amount of calorie intake are the driving factors of the global artificial sweetener market across the region. A trend of shedding weight is also spotted in the region that decreases the use of table sugar and fuels the artificial sugar market. The enhanced economic circumstances and the altering lifestyles have induced the surged demand for convenience foods.

The global artificial sweetener market is segmented as follows:

By type:

Acesulfame-K

Aspartame

Saccharin

Monosodium Glutamate

Sodium Benzoate

By application:

Confectionery

Beverages

Bakery items

Dairy products

Departmental stores

Distribution channels

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Others

By region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

