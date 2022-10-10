Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Anticipated to Augment at a cagr of over 3.9% by 2025 - Says Zion Market Research
The global Artificial Sweetener market is predicted to accrue earnings worth 37 (USD Bn) by 2025 and record a CAGR of about 3.9% over 2019-2025.
SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Zion Market Research, the global artificial sweetener market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of around 3.9%, during the forecasted period 2019–2025. Artificial sweeteners are sweeter with low energy density compared to table sugar. Artificial sweeteners are widely used in the food & beverage industry—including dressings, baked goods, sauces, soft drinks, jellies, chewing gum, candy, fruit juice, and ice cream. The soft drink industry has the highest consumption of artificial sweeteners due to the surging demand for diet and low-sugar beverages. The toxicological confirmation and the apprehensions concerning artificial sweeteners’ safety are the major restraints of the market.
Browse through 108 Tables & 21 Figures spread over 110 Pages
List of Key Players of Global Artificial Sweeteners Market
Ingredion
Cargill
Tate and Lyle
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Celanese Corporation
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Increased Use Of Artificial Sweeteners In The Beverage Industry To Accelerate The Growth Of The Global Market
Artificial sweeteners have nearly replaced sugar in the beverage industry, particularly in the soft drink section. Popular sweeteners such as—aspartame, acesulphame-K, cyclamate, and sucralose—are the main substitutes for sugar in soft drinks, particularly in carbonated beverages. The clean label and natural profile of the artificial sweeteners are the key aspects that are driving the market. Furthermore, in fizzy drinks, the quantity of sugar can be decreased without modifying its taste and appearance, which has boosted beverage manufacturers to replace sugar with artificial sweeteners. The decreased cost of manufacturing and the better financial system of scale are also fueling the expansion of the global artificial sweetener market.
The global artificial sweetener market is bifurcated on the basis of type, applications, and regional analysis. Based on the type, the market is divided into aspartame, monosodium glutamate, acesulfame-K, sodium benzoate, and saccharin. Based on the application, the market is divided into dairy products, bakery items, beverages, confectionery, supermarkets & hypermarkets, distribution channels, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others.
The Asia Pacific Region Projected To Become The Largest Market For Artificial Sweeteners
Based on geographical analysis, the global artificial sweetener market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The augmentation in health awareness amongst consumers, consciousness about diabetes & obesity, and the amount of calorie intake are the driving factors of the global artificial sweetener market across the region. A trend of shedding weight is also spotted in the region that decreases the use of table sugar and fuels the artificial sugar market. The enhanced economic circumstances and the altering lifestyles have induced the surged demand for convenience foods.
The global artificial sweetener market is segmented as follows:
By type:
Acesulfame-K
Aspartame
Saccharin
Monosodium Glutamate
Sodium Benzoate
By application:
Confectionery
Beverages
Bakery items
Dairy products
Departmental stores
Distribution channels
Supermarkets & hypermarkets
Convenience stores
Others
By region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
