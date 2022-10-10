(Video) Iran’s relentless uprising continues as people call it a “revolution”
Sunday marked the 24th day of protests spreading throughout Iran as regime authorities sent security forces in desperate measures to contain an uprising that Iranians are describing as a “revolution”. Many cities across the country were on the streets.
Sunday’s protests began with protests by students in several cities across the country. In Tehran, the students of Allameh Tabataba’i University held strikes at the campus. At Tarbiat Modares University, students were chanting, “We will be here every day."
At the same time, strikes were reported in several cities, including Tehran. Other reports indicate the regime transferred a large contingent of security forces to different areas in an attempt to quell protests in cities where protests were especially intense.
There are many videos posted online showing how security forces are aiming directly at protests, sometimes at point-blank range. Other footage shows brave Iranians, especially women, holding their ground in the face of fully armed security forces.
Saturday’s protests began with an effort in mostly Kurdish cities of Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan locals once again closed their stores in a general strike.
Many cities across the country saw people take to the streets at around noon, with protesters escalating their measures in response to the regime’s deadly crackdown.
In Qazvin, the students of Islamic Azad University were chanting, “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” A very large protest rally was held at Amir Kabir University.
At Arak University, students held a large protest rally and chanted anti-regime slogans, including “No fear! We are all together!” The students of Gilan University also held a large rally.
High school students also held protest rallies in several cities, including Bandar Abbas, Fardis, and Mashhad.
And protest rallies were reported in several cities. In Kermanshah, protesters were chanting, “Death to the dictator!” In Mehrshahr, protesters were shouting, “No fear, we are all together!” as regime security forces tried to disperse them.
Nightly protests were reported in several cities. In Sanandaj, protesters set fire to dumpsters and blocked roads while chanting anti-regime slogans.
In Mahabad, protesters held rallies in the streets and chanted slogans against the regime, and took control of some districts.
In Yasuj, protesters were chanting “Death to the dictator!” In Kermanshah, the streets were filled with smoke and fire as protesters shouted slogans against the regime. In Tehran’s Valiasr Street, protesters clashed with security forces.
On Saturday, reports from Tehran and many other cities showed protesters taking control of various cities and confronting the regime’s security forces.
The checkered nature of these protests is making it extremely for regime officials to effectively dispatch their forces to put an end to these nationwide rallies.
This is playing a major role in the protesters’ success and significantly decreasing morale and efficiency among the regime’s forces.
Little by little college and high school students began taking to the streets to spark Saturday’s anti-regime gatherings. People across the country are chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Security forces in many parts of Tehran and numerous other cities began opening fire directly targeting the protesters.
Regime President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Tehran’s Al-Zahra University to deliver a speech. He was “welcomed” by the students as they chanted “Raisi, get lost!” and “Mullahs must get lost!” among other slogans that also specifically targeted Raisi and his decades of taking part in the regime’s killing spree against political dissidents, especially members of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) during the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners.
As people started chanting anti-regime slogans, regime security forces resorted to brute force that lead to clashes in numerous areas of Tehran, along with the city of Sanandaj in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, Isfahan in central Iran, Shiraz in south-central Iran, Mashhad in northeast Iran, Karaj and Gohardasht in Alborz Province just west of Tehran, and many other cities across the country.
Protests continued into the night. In Tehran, many districts saw intense protests as the people rallied and chanted anti-regime slogans.
The people of Tehran were chanting “Death to the dictator!” in several locations, including Tehranpars and Azari intersection.
A massive demonstration also took place in Naziabad district of Tehran from where activists posted footage of streets packed with protests. One activist said he had never seen so many people in this area of the capital before.
Similar scenes were reported in Sanandaj, Dorud, and Hamdan, where protesters clashed with security forces and continued their anti-regime rallies.
In Fardis, west of Tehran, protesters engaged in hit-and-run tactics, preventing security forces from storming their area.
In Karaj, protesters set fire to vehicles and motorbikes that belonged to security forces. Such attacks by people against the regime’s oppressive security forces were also reported in many other cities. In Isfahan, fully-geared anti-riot forces attacked unarmed protesters.
According to Netblocks, an organization that monitors internet connectivity across the globe, authorities had imposed a complete internet blackout in Sanandaj.
These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Iran: Police brutality in street protests | October 8, 2022