Global Wheat Starch Market, Size, Share, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report
Global Wheat Starch Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 1.1% in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Wheat Starch Market Price, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global wheat starch market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, end uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-starch-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 1.1%
Wheat starch is a product which finds applications across industries such as food and beverage, paper, and textile, among others. It is widely used in the food industry as it enhances the texture of a dish and facilitates the formation of gel. It is also widely used as a thickening agent, emulsifier, and stabiliser.
In addition, wheat starch is also an excellent fat substitute. In this regard, the increasing transition towards health and fitness is leading to a heightened demand for wheat starch as an alternative to fat.
Meanwhile, in the paper sector, wheat starch paste plays a crucial role by producing papers with strong and smooth writing surface. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in demand for papers for printing, painting, graphic designing, and producing billboards and decorative materials, is likely to propel the demand for wheat starch.
Geographically, Europe accounts for a healthy share in the wheat starch market. The high production of wheat starch across economically strong European countries is driving the market growth in the region.
Wheat Starch Industry Definition and Major Segments
Wheat starch is defined as a type of carbohydrate which is utilised in the food as a thickening agent. In appearance, it is a powdery substance which is procured from wheat kernels. Wheat starch can be easily digested and is less sweet in taste. It is extensively utilised in the food and beverage industry.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-starch-market
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
• Native Starch
• Modified Starch
By end-use, the market has been divided into:
• Sweeteners
• Fuel
• Paper and Textiles
• Food
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Wheat Starch Market Trends
The key trends in the global wheat starch market include the increasing awareness about the health benefits of the product. This rise in awareness is leading to a heightened demand for food products derived from wheat starch, such as noodles, cookies, and bread, among others. The increasing application of the product in desserts and condiments, such as custard, sauces, and cakes, among others, is further propelling the market growth.
The increasing sales of wheat starch-based instant foods and ready-to-eat meals, owing to the increasing footfall in supermarkets and convenience stores, is another crucial driving factor of the wheat starch market. On top of this, the thriving e-commerce sector is further bolstering the sales of downstream wheat starch food products.
The increasing demand for wheat starch to produce personal care products such as shampoos, lotions, and cleaners, among others, is a key trend adding to the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Wheat Starch Market are :
Cargill Incorporated
ADM
Roquette Freres
Tereos
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Tate and Lyle
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Read More Reports:
India Electric Passenger Cars Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-electric-passenger-cars-market
Global Automotive Wheel Rims Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-wheel-rims-market
Global Water Heater Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-heater-market
Global Microwave Oven Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microwave-oven-market
Global Low Density Ceramic Proppant Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-density-ceramic-proppant-market
Global Geriatric Care Services Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/geriatric-care-services-market
Global Ammonium Sulfate Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammonium-sulfate-market
Global Ammonium Nitrate Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammonium-nitrate-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Lithium Ion Battery Companies : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Shira Ellis
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other