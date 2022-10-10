U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 3.6 Billion By 2028

U.S. Residential Air Purifiers Market U.S. Residential Air Purifiers Market

The U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market accounted for USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2028

The U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market accounted for USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 5.1% between 2021 and 2028. ” — Prakash Torase

The U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market accounted for USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 5.1% between 2021 and 2028.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Residential Air Purifiers market on a regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Residential Air Purifiers market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Residential Air Purifiers market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of Residential Air Purifiers market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the Residential Air Purifiers market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared by using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts. Research analysts and consultants cooperate with leading companies of the concerned domain to verify every value of data exists in this report.

Global US Residential Air Purifiers Market Size

The U.S. residential air purifier market is segmented into four major regions includes South, West, Midwest and Northeast. The demand for residential air purifier was highest in South region accounted for over 40% of the total market share in 2020. However, Northeast region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The study offers a vital outlook on the U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market by designating the market based on types, and region. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. Key types covered under this study include HEPA, Ion and ozone generators, electrostatic precipitators and others. The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand South, West, Midwest and Northeast.

Browse the full “U.S. Residential Air Purifiers Market by Type (HEPA, Ion and Ozone Generators, Electrostatic Precipitators, and Others): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market. Key players profiled in the report include Austin Air, Blueair, Honeywell, IQAir, and Sharp amongst others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market has witnessed a decline during the pandemic as the restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had stopped the production resulting in a disruption across the whole supply chain. However, the markets are slowly opening to their full potential and theirs a surge in demand.

The market would remain lucrative in upcoming year. The decrease in the U.S. Residential Air Purifiers market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Growth Factors

The residential air purifiers market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing air pollution and health-related issues such as asthma and allergies. The major driving factor for residential air purifiers market is increasing disposable income in U.S. that simultaneously increases the demand of luxurious lifestyle. In addition, the demand from growing construction activities is expected to have a positive impact on residential air purifiers market. The high demand of low range residential air purifiers from price conscious people is also expected to develop a potential growth in key players of this market. Product innovations and vertical integration to improve affordability is likely to open new market avenues in the near future. However, some restraints like low profit margins due to augmented competition and volatile prices of raw materials used in manufacturing of residential air purifiers may hamper the growth of this market.

