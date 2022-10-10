Global HVAC Systems Market Expected to Exhibit highest Growth about USD 286.14 billion by 2028- Zion Market Research

HVAC Systems Market- Zion Market Research Global HVAC Systems Market Size Analysis

The global HVAC Systems market was worth around USD 196.10 billion in 2021 and with a CAGR of approximately 6.50 % over the forecast- Zion Market Research

Global HVAC Systems Market Report To analyze Strategically profiles of key players and comprehensively analyze their detailing competitive landscape for key market players, Size, Shares, and Demand” — Zion Market Research

The report analyzes the Global HVAC Systems Market's Drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the HVAC Systems market. The global HVAC Systems market includes Cooling Equipment (Unitary air conditioners, VRF systems, Chillers, Room air conditioners, Coolers, Cooling towers), Heating Equipment (Heat pumps, Furnaces, Unitary heaters, Boilers), Ventilation Equipment (Air handling units, Air filters, Dehumidifiers, Ventilation fans, Humidifiers, Air purifiers), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), and Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial). Key players functioning in the global HVAC Systems market include DAIKIN INDUSTRIES (Japan), Johnson Controls (US), Carrier (US), Trane Technologies plc, (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nortek Air Management (US), and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

Recent developments:

In September 2021, Johnson Controls has announced that its market-leading OpenBlue Healthy Buildings portfolio will be combined with the new UL-SafeTraces collaboration. Using science-based performance data backed by cutting-edge technology, K-12 managers can ensure that schools comply with indoor air quality laws, prevent infection risks, and create a healthy environment for students, teachers, and staff.

In September 2021- Johnson Controls and Apollo Worldwide Management, Inc., a major global alternative asset management firm, formed a strategic partnership to provide sustainability and energy efficiency services to help their customers meet their decarbonization and operational cost objectives for their buildings. The cooperation establishes a new strategic option for targeting the USD 240 billion global markets for decarbonization retrofit and services in North America over the next decade.

Global HVAC Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing government regulatory policies and incentives to ensure energy saving and conservation of natural resources to drive global market growth

Various governments are enacting strict regulatory standards for vendors when constructing and retrofitting energy-efficient HVAC systems. For example, starting in January 2015, the European Union's Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) legislation prohibited the use of the R-22 refrigerant in all EU member states. Currently, R-22 is used in a huge number of HVAC systems; however, R-22 will grow more expensive over time, and there will be a scarcity. As a result, consumers will need to replace their existing HVAC systems, which will boost demand for contemporary, energy-efficient HVAC systems with programmable thermostats for temperature management throughout the day.

HVAC Systems Market: Restraints

Shortage of skilled labor in HVAC Systems to hamper the market growth

The HVAC business is expected to grow at a steady pace. For optimal operation and to avoid failure, HVAC systems require fine-tuning and specific manufacture of parts during installation. As a result, professionals are required to install HVAC systems properly. If the installation is not done properly, the end user may have to pay extra for repairs in the future, or the HVAC systems may not function properly. The user is likely to pay greater costs as a result of the need for skilled workers. As a result, it may stymie the HVAC system market's implementation.

HVAC Systems Market: Opportunities

The rapid transformation of IoT within the HVAC industry brings growth opportunities for the global market

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a situation in which HVAC systems are connected to the internet and data is shared. It manages HVAC systems, collects data, and stores it in the cloud; it enhances HVAC operations for increased efficiency, and it maintains a maintenance schedule that is predictive. It also monitors, regulates, and diagnoses units in a cost-effective manner over the internet. In addition, IoT allows for reduced HVAC system maintenance and repair expenses in the long run. IoT-enabled buildings, for example, can provide facility managers with early alerts of any operational irregularities and enable remote diagnostics and adjustment of units, thereby saving money by reducing system failures.

The global HVAC Systems market is segmented as follows:

By Cooling Equipment

Unitary air conditioners

VRF systems

Chillers

Room air conditioners

Coolers

Cooling towers

By Heating Equipment

Heat pumps

Furnaces

Unitary heaters

Boilers

By Ventilation Equipment

Air handling units

Air filters

Dehumidifiers

Ventilation fans

Humidifiers

Air purifiers

By Implementation Type

New Construction

Retrofit

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

