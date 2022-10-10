Mineral Wool Market Mineral Wool Market regions

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mineral wool market accounted for USD 13.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.5 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Mineral Wool market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016-2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion) and on volume (Kilo Tons) . The study includes drivers and restraints for the Mineral Wool market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Mineral Wool market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global Mineral Wool market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Mineral Wool market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the Mineral Wool market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

Global Mineral Wool Market Size

The study provides a decisive view on the stone wool and glass wool types of mineral wool market. Board, blanket, customized shape, and panel are end products of the mineral wool market. All the segments have been analyzed based on current and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. The regional segmentation comprises of the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The report includes detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global mineral wool market. Key players profiled in the report include Owens Corning, Johns Manville Inc., Izocam, Knauf Insulation GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Paroc, Uralita SA, Rockwool International A/S, USG, Poly Glass Fiber Insulation, CertainTeed Corp and Guardian Fiberglass Inc. among others.

Europe is probably going to ascertain positive development within the coming years within the rock wool market. Increasing demand in Germany for rock wool due to the tremendous development within the automotive industry is probably going to pace the event of the rock wool market in the forecast period. Europe has been re-attaining its economic power after the 2012 depression that resulted in huge usage of rock wool for superior insulation in various industries. The building & housing industry contributes almost 9% of the ECU Union to the GDP; hence infrastructure sector is believed to possess an important role within Europe’s economy and the development of the rock wool market. This aspect is anticipated likely to bolster the event of the rock wool market over the forecast period in Europe.

Browse the full “Mineral Wool Market (Stone Wool And Glass Wool) By End Product (Board, Blanket, Customized Shape And Panel) For Transportation, Building & Construction, Industrial And Other End Users: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

Mineral Wool Market: Growth Factors

Seeing the expansion in population, urbanization, and environmental changes have enabled the governments in both developed and developing nations to inaction on several climate policy promises. Customers are specialized in reducing energy consumption bills by retrofitting the merchandise in walls, ceilings, and attics. Shifting the rock wool material market trends towards up-gradation of existing insulation systems sufficing the building standards will create lucrative opportunities for the industry participants.

