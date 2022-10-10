Latin America Essential Oils Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Essential Oils Market To Expand Significantly During 2022-2027, Driven By Increasing Product Demand For Stress-Related Diseases And Their CureSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Aceites Esenciales, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por tipo, aplicación y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Essential Oils Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-aceites-esenciales/solicitar-una-muestra
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR para el periodo pronóstico (2022-2027): 9,04%
El mercado de aceites esenciales de América Latina está preparado para crecer a un ritmo exponencial y se registró con la mayor cuota de mercado de 2,28 mil millones de dólares en el año 2021. La mayor requisición en la producción de aceite de naranja fue monitoreada en Brasil, siendo el aceite de naranja el segmento líder de los aceites esenciales. La creciente conciencia de los consumidores por los productos naturales y orgánicos y sus efectos sobre la salud está impulsando la demanda de aceites esenciales en América Latina.
Los beneficios médicos adicionales de los aceites esenciales están atrayendo a una multitud de consumidores junto con sus propiedades antioxidantes y curativas. Todos estos factores están proporcionando una perspectiva de mercado ideal para que los actores clave aprovechen las oportunidades para ampliar su cuota de mercado en los aceites esenciales.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-aceites-esenciales
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Essentials oils are naturally extracted concentrated hydrophobic liquid which are plant-based. These volatile chemical compounds are made by pressing or steaming plant species like flowers, leaves, fruit, and bark. There are various types of essential oils with predefined flavour as their plant extract like lavender oil, orange oil, lemongrass oil, peppermint oil, etc.
By type, the market is divided into:
• Orange Oil
• Peppermint oil
• Clove oil
• Eucalyptus oil
• Lavender Oil
• Lemon oil
• Others
By application, the market is segmented into:
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals & Medicinal Formulations
• Cleaning & Household
• Spa & Relaxation
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The growth of the essential oils market in Latin America is driven by an increase in diseases and stress-related health conditions. Health-conscious consumers incline their needs towards the benefits of essential oils like stress reduction, relaxation, cure of headaches, etc. This increase in requisition is related to the expansion of high-end product offerings by manufacturers, which appeal to customers with their antiseptic properties.
In addition, to benefit from the current trends, several companies are developing a variety of premium essential oils for the Latin American market regions. Moreover, essential oils have experienced a significant development trajectory in the market as a result of their growing popularity and increased customer preference for aromatherapy. These all factors are paving the way for augmentation in the market size of essential oils in Latin America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Robertet Group
• Biolandes SA
• Sydney Essential Oil Co.
• Young Living Essential Oils
• Ungerer Limited
• Farotti Srl
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
About Us:
Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Read More Reports:
Mercado Latinoamericano de Sistemas Integrados de Gestión de Lugares de Trabajo– https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-sistemas-integrados-de-gestion-de-lugares-de-trabajo
Mercado Latinoamericano del Tabaco – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-del-tabaco
Mercado Latinoamericano de Coches de Lujo – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-coches-de-lujo
Mercado Latinoamericano de Robótica Automotriz – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-robotica-automotriz
Mercado Guatemalteco de Queso – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-guatemalteco-de-queso
Mercado Latinoamericano de Baterías – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-baterias
Mercado Latinoamericano de Servicios de Alojamiento Web – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-servicios-de-alojamiento-web
Mercado Latinoamericano de Compresores de Aire – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-compresores-de-aire
Mercado Latinoamericano de Fertilizantes con Micronutrientes – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-fertilizantes-con-micronutrientes
Mercado Latinoamericano de Vientres de Alquiler– https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-vientres-de-alquiler
*We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.
Irene Garcia
Expert Market Research
+1 8183194060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other