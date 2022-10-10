Textile Machinery Market Share, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027 | IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, ANDORRA, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Textile Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’the global textile machinery market reached a value of US$ 25.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 38.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.
Textile Machinery Market Overview:
Textile machinery refer to the equipment used to process and manufacture fabrics, textiles, garments, and other materials. Some of the commonly used textile machinery include cutting, spinning, embroidery, lace making, textile finishing, and quilting machines. These machines are widely employed for weaving, knitting, crocheting, tatting, felting, bonding, and braiding raw fibers into textiles. They are also utilized to fabricate dyes and finishes for fiber, yarn, and thread. As a result, textile machinery finds extensive applications in garment factories and cotton and wool mills for fiber processing, yarn production, dyeing, printing, finishing, and fiber pre-treatment.
Textile Machinery Market Trends:
The expanding apparel industry and the escalating demand for luxury clothing represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, with the emerging fast fashion trends, there has been widespread adoption of textile machinery to design modern clothes with innovative fabrics, designs, patterns, and styles. In line with this, the growing need for textile recycling due to the increasing environmental concerns and rising awareness among the masses regarding the adverse effects of waste incineration has catalyzed the product demand. Besides this, the advent of smart textiles integrated with electronic components, conductive threads, and innovative technologies has positively influenced market growth. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are launching automated textile machinery that designs seamless outfits with intricate embroidery, ensures product uniformity, and decreases manual efforts. Apart from this, the growing usage of medical textiles for first aid, clinical, surgical, and hygienic purposes has accelerated the adoption of medical textile machinery. Other factors, including the abundant availability of raw materials, such as cotton and jute, rising social media influence, rapid urbanization, inflating consumer expenditure capacities, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
T.E. Private Limited
Benninger AG (Jakob Müller AG)
Camozzi Group S.p.A.
Itema S.p.A.
Lakshmi Machine Works Limited
Murata Machinery Ltd.
OC Oerlikon Management AG
Rieter
Santex Rimar Group
Santoni S.P.A.
Saurer Intelligent Technology AG
TMT Machinery Inc.
Toyota Industries Corporation
Trützschler Group SE.
Breakup by Machine Type:
Spinning Machines
Weaving Machines
Knitting Machines
Texturing Machines
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Direct
Indirect
Breakup by Application:
Garments and Apparels
Household and Home Textiles
Protective Textiles
Medical
Automotive
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
