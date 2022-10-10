Textile Machinery Market Share, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, ANDORRA, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Textile Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’the global textile machinery market reached a value of US$ 25.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 38.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.

Textile Machinery Market Overview:

Textile machinery refer to the equipment used to process and manufacture fabrics, textiles, garments, and other materials. Some of the commonly used textile machinery include cutting, spinning, embroidery, lace making, textile finishing, and quilting machines. These machines are widely employed for weaving, knitting, crocheting, tatting, felting, bonding, and braiding raw fibers into textiles. They are also utilized to fabricate dyes and finishes for fiber, yarn, and thread. As a result, textile machinery finds extensive applications in garment factories and cotton and wool mills for fiber processing, yarn production, dyeing, printing, finishing, and fiber pre-treatment.

Textile Machinery Market Trends:

The expanding apparel industry and the escalating demand for luxury clothing represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, with the emerging fast fashion trends, there has been widespread adoption of textile machinery to design modern clothes with innovative fabrics, designs, patterns, and styles. In line with this, the growing need for textile recycling due to the increasing environmental concerns and rising awareness among the masses regarding the adverse effects of waste incineration has catalyzed the product demand. Besides this, the advent of smart textiles integrated with electronic components, conductive threads, and innovative technologies has positively influenced market growth. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are launching automated textile machinery that designs seamless outfits with intricate embroidery, ensures product uniformity, and decreases manual efforts. Apart from this, the growing usage of medical textiles for first aid, clinical, surgical, and hygienic purposes has accelerated the adoption of medical textile machinery. Other factors, including the abundant availability of raw materials, such as cotton and jute, rising social media influence, rapid urbanization, inflating consumer expenditure capacities, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

T.E. Private Limited

Benninger AG (Jakob Müller AG)

Camozzi Group S.p.A.

Itema S.p.A.

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited

Murata Machinery Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Rieter

Santex Rimar Group

Santoni S.P.A.

Saurer Intelligent Technology AG

TMT Machinery Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Trützschler Group SE.

Breakup by Machine Type:

Spinning Machines

Weaving Machines

Knitting Machines

Texturing Machines

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Application:

Garments and Apparels

Household and Home Textiles

Protective Textiles

Medical

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

