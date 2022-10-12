With CAGR of ~4%, Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Worth USD 29 Billion by 2033

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market

Medical imaging equipment services market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 29 billion by 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~4% over the forecast 2033

Research Nester published a report titled "Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033" which delivers detailed overview of the global medical imaging equipment services market in terms of market segmentation by service type, modality, service provider, end-user and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market. The global medical imaging equipment services market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by service providers into OEMs and independent service providers. Among these, the OEMs segment held the largest market share of 75% in the year 2022. The growth of the segment can be attributed primarily to the rising number of medical imaging performed in hospitals along with increasing in number of hospitals around the world. The global medical imaging equipment services market is estimated to garner revenue of ~USD 29 billion by the end of 2033, up from revenue of ~USD 18.8 billion in the year 2022. With the increasing cases of cancer and heart diseases globally, there is a growing demand in the healthcare industry for devices and equipment that are capable of detecting early symptoms of such diseases. Moreover, rising levels of the aging population is also anticipated to fuel the growth of global medical imaging equipment services market in the coming years. Moreover, rising levels of the aging population is also anticipated to fuel the growth of global medical imaging equipment services market in the coming years.Geographically, the global medical imaging equipment services market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is captured the largest market share of ~32% in the year 2022, backed by the rising technological innovations and developments in the healthcare industry. Apart from this, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the significant growth in the coming years.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Rising Export of Medical Equipment to Drive the Market Growth According to the data, in 2019-20, the export valuation of medical devices in India was around USD 2.4 billion and by the end of 2025 this figure is estimated to reach around USD 9 billion. An increase in the demand for better medical equipment from hospitals and other diagnostic centers is expected to create a lucrative business opportunity for the manufacturers of medical imaging equipment. In addition, various government schemes and policies along with increasing number of significant investments in the medical equipment sector are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising growth of the healthcare industry and the increasing demand for artificial intelligence enabled medical imaging devices are also contributing to the growth of the global medical imaging equipment services market in the coming years. In addition, various government schemes and policies along with increasing number of significant investments in the medical equipment sector are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, the high price associated with these medical imaging equipment products is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global medical imaging equipment services market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global medical imaging equipment services market which includes company profiling of Agfa-Geert Group, Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Inc.), Hitachi, Ltd., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Care stream Health (ONEX Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Universal Hospital Services Inc., TRIMEDIX and Althea Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global medical imaging equipment services market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 