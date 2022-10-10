BeMotion Inc Law Enforcement Network platform will be used by Rapid Responses
The Law Enforcement Network platform will be used by Rapid Responses. The system is intended to improve law enforcement’s response time in emergency situations.
Your safety is our number one priority”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to include the BeMotion Inc. Law Enforcement Network Platform as part of our security and safety solution for our staff. The platform is a cutting-edge platform that provides real-time notifications and analysis to help law enforcement agencies prevent and solve crimes. The platform includes a comprehensive database of criminal records, as well as powerful tools for data analysis and visualization.
— BeMotion Inc
The LEN app is a new way to keep the public safe and informed. This app allows local law enforcement and security agencies to be notified of potential violations in real-time. This allows for a quicker response time and gets everyone the information they need as soon as possible. Not only does this improve communication between the public and the agencies, but it also helps to keep everyone safer.
The LEN A.I. Technology detects weapons as soon as they appear on surveillance cameras, and the LEN platform will notify the local police in real-time. The system can flag potential threats before violation attempts happen. This is a great way to prevent accidents and keep everyone safe.
The LEN Platform is the perfect way to keep our community safe and informed. With this LEN, people can report dangerous individuals or vehicles in their area so that law enforcement has all the red flags raised in real-time.
The future of law enforcement just got a lot brighter. Imagine instantly identifying threats in any public surveillance camera stream - whether on your desktop or mobile device (live!). This means that enforcement agents can eliminate their checklist while investigating crimes, as they always have instant access to the LEN Application "Powered by BeMotion Inc." said Chief. Robert A. Chamber of Rapid Responses.
“BeMotion and Chief. Chamber have set new standards when it comes to this deployment of LEN. We couldn’t be more excited to join them as their computing partner in this endeavor to save lives,” Ash Young, CEO of Cachengo, said.
About (BeMotion Inc): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Founded in 2018, the inventor of the innovative platforms for MCN (Mobile Commerce Networks), DCN (DCN Vending & Marketplace), and the LEN (Law Enforcement Network).
About (LEN Platform): https://www.lenplatform.com/
About (Cachengo, Inc.): https://cachengo.com
Founded in 2017, Cachengo is the leading decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service company specializing in ultra-low power computer and storage solutions for the Edge.
Micheal Suliman
BeMotion Inc
info@bemotioninc.com
