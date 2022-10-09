Submit Release
News Search

There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,764 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Pyatt Travels to Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Istanbul, Turkey, Bucharest, Romania, and Sofia, Bulgaria, October 10-14, where he will meet with government officials and energy sector leaders to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships.  The Assistant Secretary will discuss joint efforts to promote European energy security, reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and further the clean energy transition.  In Istanbul, he will address the Atlantic Council’s Regional Clean Energy Outlook Conference, highlighting transatlantic cooperation on energy issues.  In Bucharest, his meetings will promote civilian nuclear energy cooperation and commemorate 25 years of the strategic partnership with Romania.  In Sofia, he will meet with government officials and private sector groups to strengthen business ties and energy security coordination.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov

You just read:

Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Pyatt Travels to Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.