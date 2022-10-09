Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Pyatt Travels to Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Istanbul, Turkey, Bucharest, Romania, and Sofia, Bulgaria, October 10-14, where he will meet with government officials and energy sector leaders to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships. The Assistant Secretary will discuss joint efforts to promote European energy security, reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and further the clean energy transition. In Istanbul, he will address the Atlantic Council’s Regional Clean Energy Outlook Conference, highlighting transatlantic cooperation on energy issues. In Bucharest, his meetings will promote civilian nuclear energy cooperation and commemorate 25 years of the strategic partnership with Romania. In Sofia, he will meet with government officials and private sector groups to strengthen business ties and energy security coordination.

