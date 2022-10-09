Gregg Marcus, Insurance Broker in New York, New York Interviewed in Inspirery Magazine

Gregg Marcus is a commercial property and casualty insurance broker based in New York, New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Marcus, based in New York, New York is a commercial lender and property and casualty insurance broker. He was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine in which he discussed a wide range of topics on business leadership and entrepreneurism. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in commercial lending and insurance brokerage, Gregg Marcus was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.

Mr. Marcus talked about his work as an insurance broker, what made him want to become an insurance broker, as well as some of the biggest challenges he has faced as an insurance broker: “One of the biggest challenges we face is making sure that our clients have adequate coverage in place. There are always new risks emerging, and it can be difficult to keep up with all of the changes. Another challenge is making sure that our clients are getting the best possible value for their insurance premiums. We work hard to find the right balance between coverage and cost.”

In response to the question, “What are some of the most common misconceptions about insurance,” Gregg Marcus replied, “One of the most common misconceptions is that insurance is only for big businesses or for people with a lot of assets. That simply isn’t true. Everyone needs some form of insurance, whether it’s for your home, your car, or your health. Insurance protects you from financial loss in the event of an accident or unexpected event. My focus is commercial work–property and casualty insurance for businesses–but just as a note for anyone out there, I think that people underestimate the importance of having insurance.”

Gregg Marcus went on to offer advice to business owners who are thinking about purchasing insurance, discuss his thoughts on the current state of the insurance industry, and what kinds of challenges he anticipates insurance companies will face in the future. Next, Mr. Marcus was asked about his habits as an entrepreneur, how he handles rejection, and some of his favorite words of wisdom. To end the interview, Mr. Marcus was asked, “What does the future hold for Gregg Marcus?” Mr. Marcus replied, “I am always looking for new ways to improve my business and provide value to my clients. I believe that the insurance industry will continue to change and evolve, and I will be there to help my clients navigate these changes. I am also always looking for new opportunities to grow my business and reach new clients.”

To read the article in full, please visit https://inspirery.com/gregg-marcus/

About Gregg Marcus

Gregg Marcus is a well respected property and casualty insurance broker including work with commercial property and casualty insurance. Mr. Marcus is located in New York, New York where he helps clients to assess and purchase property insurance to provide coverage for their commercial and business properties. Additionally, he works to meet the needs of his customers for casualty insurance that will provide liability coverage to help protect them in the case that they are found legally responsible for an accident that causes injuries to another person or damage to another person’s belongings. Mr. Marcus also works in the commercial lending arena, assisting clients and business owners with a wide range of financing options.

Gregg Marcus has more than thirty years of experience working in the commercial hard money loan industry. The knowledge he has gained while working at MSM Enterprises of New York Inc. since 1996 has provided him with a solid foundation on which to build business partnerships, to develop and advance clients’ companies, and to mentor up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Through his work with First Interactive LLC, Mr. Marcus has been involved in the mortgage consulting business for over fifteen years. He has provided consultancy on all aspects of mortgages and helped clients from a wide variety of backgrounds to acquire the financing needed for many projects.

Gregg Marcus is also a well-known philanthropist. He has worked with Sunrise Day Camp in Long Island, New York, a charity for children with cancer. Sunrise Day Camp has been operating since 2006, where volunteers help to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings. Mr. Marcus has also supported Americans for Class, or Meadow’s Movement, a nonprofit organization that works to improve children’s safety in schools. Between 2007 and 2008, he was one of the donors that led the acquisition of the property and house in Brookville, New York that would become The Chabad of Brookville. In 2002, Gregg Marcus received the Humanitarian Award at the Twelfth Interfaith Concert of Remembrance.



