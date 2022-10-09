Great Western Leasing & Sales is Now Great Western Trailer

Irvine, CA October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As they celebrate the 25th anniversary of Great Western Leasing & Sales, the company are excited to announce that they’re changing their name to Great Western Trailer. They feel that their new brand better communicates their full suite of trailer offerings: sales, leasing, rentals, financing, service, parts-and now e-commerce.

They recently launched their e-commerce platform for trailers. You can purchase a trailer directly from their website and entirely online. You can complete your transaction from wherever you’re located and won’t need to visit one of their dealerships until you pick up your trailer.

While the brand name and website are changing, their locations, phone numbers and commitment to their customers remain the same.

About Great Western Trailer:

Founded in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1997, Great Western Trailer has been providing high quality, specialized semi-trailer solutions for more than two decades. We’re grateful to you for giving us the opportunity to increase our reach, and to grow our family of customers, employees, and partners. Currently, we’re proud to serve you from eight dealerships in seven states throughout the West and Midwest. At each of these locations, we offer a full suite of new and used trailer services, including sales, leasing, rental, repair and maintenance, and parts. We also offer in-house financing options.

Each time we have added or acquired a new location, we have been able to add to our talented team of professionals, add to our best practices and add to our customer-focused culture. This translates into better service for you.

To best support you, we are pleased to partner with many of the industry’s leading trailer and parts manufacturers, including Fontaine and Fontaine Heavy Haul, Wilson Trailer Company, Transcraft Corporation, Trail King Industries, XL Trailer Manufacturing, Manac, CPS Trailers, Vanguard, Heil Trailers, Fontaine Parts Source, Aurora, Dixon and more.

If you are in the market for a new or used trailer, or need maintenance or parts for your existing trailer, contact one of our highly qualified consultants today. We look forward to partnering with you.

Images: Semi-Trailer Dealer - Great Western Trailer Dealer

Contact:

Jerrod D. Strauss

Great Western Trailer

Manager of Marketing & Social Media Relations

Jerrod.Strauss@greatwesterntrailer.com

P 949.317.4093 ext. 339

Contact Information:

Great Western Trailer

Jerrod Strauss

949-250-1820

Contact via Email

www.greatwesterntrailer.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/870563

Press Release Distributed by PR.com