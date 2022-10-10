Packaged Pretzels Market to reach over USD 3.14 billion by the year 2030-Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Packaged Pretzels market info Packaged Pretzels market seg

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Packaged Pretzels Market By Shape (Twists, Sticks, Minis and Others), Category (Conventional and Gluten-Free), Distribution Channel (Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others) and Non-Store-Based)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030"

The global Packaged Pretzels market is estimated to reach over USD 3.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period.

A pretzel is baked bread with a twisted-knot shape that is crunchy, brittle, and made of dough. Cauliflower, cassava flour, cane sugar syrup, yeast, salt, corn starch, and canola oil are used. It is a good source of folate, iron, and niacin, essential for the metabolism of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular illnesses. Young people now enjoy pretzels more and more since producers continually release new items in various sizes and forms, including pretzel sticks, poppers, sandwiches, and minis. Consumption of snack-based foods is rising, which can be attributed to the stress levels rising due to the hectic lifestyles of the younger population. Customers worldwide are looking for comfort food items like boxed pretzels to satisfy their appetites. Demand for packaged pretzels has increased due to expanding brand awareness, more consumer stores, and consumers' shifting eating patterns. Market competitors are further concentrating on releasing cutting-edge products, such as gluten-free and novel tastes, to respond to the prevailing customer wants. However, the market for packaged pretzels may be constrained by high prices and the availability of substitutes. However, there are chances for market participants to participate due to the rapid growth of the food manufacturing sector and online retail chain.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

A significant reliance on convenience snacks like pretzels has been caused by recent changes in consumer taste and preferences and a changing lifestyle. Convenience snack eating is a trend that originated in western nations and has quickly expanded to other areas. Additionally, the usage of robots for product production and packaging has significantly expanded with the introduction of automation in many food processing industries. As a result, businesses like J&J Snack Foods have started using robots to pack soft pretzels, and it helps them to package the pretzels more effectively and in less time.

Challenges:

The excessive salt content in snack foods has a detrimental effect on the health of those who consume them. Consuming too much sodium increases the risk of developing serious diseases such as stomach cancer, excessive blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. Therefore, a significant factor limiting the global packaged pretzels growth is the high levels of sodium.

Regional Trends:

The North America Packaged Pretzels market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly because gluten-free pretzels are regarded as a low-calorie, nutritious snack. As a result, consumers who are concerned about their health view it as a superior option to other salty snacks. Additionally, packaged pretzels make it convenient for clients who lead busy lives to eat these snacks on the go. Companies are also introducing new flavors of these products in response to the growing demand from consumers to draw in new clients and satisfy changing consumer tastes. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the Packaged Pretzels market. The need for on-the-go snack items like pretzels is increasing as the pace of life in this area becomes more frantic. Therefore, private businesses and global brands are introducing regional kinds of pretzels to the market to draw in more customers and strengthen their position in the area.

Recent Developments:

• In June 2021, the United States-based business Ben's Soft Pretzel announced opening a new location in Owensboro, Kentucky.

• In September 2020, Auntie Anne's, Inc. and Samuel Adams teamed up to create the Oktoberfest at-home kit. This unique, limited-edition product offers customers a distinctive way to celebrate Oktoberfest in the comfort of their own homes.

Segmentation of Packaged Pretzels Market-

By Shape-

• Twists

• Sticks

• Minis

• Others

By Category-

• Conventional

• Gluten-Free

By Distribution Channel

• Store-Based

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Others

• Non-Store-Based

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of the Middle East and Africa

