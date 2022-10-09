Bradley Wampler Interiors Invests In Employee Education In Italy

Design Firm Bradley Interiors’ Staff Plans To Attend Salone Del Mobile Milano 2023 To Learn From Exclusive Lines

October 1, 2022

Columbus, Ohio

In the last two decades, Bradley Interiors in Columbus, Ohio, has grown from a remote company in 2001 to a big design studio having dozens of employees. According to founder and CEO Bradley Wampler, the firm's growth is the result of providing clients with cutting-edge design and such exclusive product lines as Loro Piana and Poltrona Frau, available in Columbus only at Bradley Interiors. To best educate employees on these lines, Bradley Wampler took them to the source, the Salone del Mobile Milano 2023.

The annual furniture fair held in Milan, Italy, is the largest trade fair of its kind in the world. To take advantage of the educational opportunities and chance to experience new products firsthand, Bradley Interiors is planning to send its employees to attend the 2023 show on April 18 – 23.

“I want to introduce my staff to the vendors we buy from, to visit their showrooms and warehouses in an environment where they can ask queries and learn more about what we do at Bradley Interiors.” ~ Bradley Wampler.



The Salone del Mobile Milano combines 3 events dedicated to the concepts of classic furnishing, living, and architectural finishing. An international benchmark event for the design and furnishing sectors, the coming year’s exhibition is planned to provide a global platform for more than 2,000 exhibitors showcasing products and services with an emphasis on innovation and design trends. It is expected to attract half a million visitors from more than 165 countries.

“Much of what we learned at the shows in previous years is seen in our clients’ homes today, not only do we find new ideas and products but also an inspiration to take what we see and bring it back to our designs.” ~ Bradley Wampler

About Bradley Interiors

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bradley Interiors imparts the special serenity of its local landscape to interior designs across the country. Begun out of a passion for great design by Bradley Wampler, Bradley Interiors creates experiences and environments through its designs that provide timeless reflections of the owners or collectors.

For more information, visit www.bradleyinteriors.com



