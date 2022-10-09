Submit Release
Ugandan National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Uganda on the 60th anniversary of Ugandan independence and the significant progress made in the country’s development since then.  Over several decades, the people of the United States and of Uganda have cooperated for the benefit of both their countries, particularly on public and global health.  We also appreciate the leadership role Uganda has played in regional peace and security, through its active participation in peacekeeping operations and its policy of welcoming refugees.

The United States looks forward to many more years of mutually beneficial cooperation with Uganda.

