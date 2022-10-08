Columbia Sportswear Launches Tough Mother Funder Campaign Benefitting Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Columbia Sportswear will match in-store donations dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 through Oct. 14

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) will receive matching donations from Columbia Sportswear as part of the Tough Mother Funder campaign to help people affected by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

From Oct. 1, 2022 to Oct. 14, 2022, the global sports gear manufacturer and distributor will match in-store donations at Columbia retail and outlet stores in the U.S. dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000. All funds will go to the CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund.

"We are grateful to Columbia Sportswear for supporting CDP's efforts to help communities recover from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP. "CDP will work with local nonprofits to aid those affected by the storms move from relief to recovery, from surviving to thriving."

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 17, knocking out the power grid and unleashing flooding and landslides. It then moved on to the Dominican Republic and Bermuda, before continuing north and passing over parts of Atlantic Canada, leaving significant damage in its wake.

Less than two weeks later, Hurricane Ian swept across Cuba before barreling into Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, bringing life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding. The storm decimated coastal towns and left a trail of death and destruction across Florida before slamming into the Carolinas. Damage assessments are still ongoing, but it's clear that recovery from the storms will take years.

The CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund focuses on meeting medium- and long-term recovery in affected communities, especially those facing systemic barriers to equitable recovery. Donations support efforts such as rebuilding homes and livelihoods, supporting mental health services, and addressing other challenges that arise as recovery efforts progress.

In consultation with local stakeholders and recovery experts, CDP identifies unmet needs and funding gaps in areas affected by the hurricanes and directs financial support where needed most.

"We've partnered with CDP in the past and we know that they do what needs to be done: get aid to the people and places that need it most," said Abel Navarrete, VP, Sustainability and Community Impact at Columbia Sportswear. "We are grateful to them for their work in Florida and other affected areas."

In addition to the customer match, Columbia will donate $25,000 directly to CDP to support hurricane recovery.

To learn more about CDP, please visit disasterphilanthropy.org.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy leverages the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and resources while managing domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking.

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company's passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round.

Yna Moore, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, 1 (720) 583-5325

