Chris Bicourt Outlines The Top Five Trends To Watch In The Future Of Work

Top Five Trends To Watch In The Future Of Work:

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of work has experienced major disruptions in recent years. From the effects of automation, and the COVID-19 pandemic, to virtual reality applications, many wonder what the future holds for the world of employment.

In a recent interview, Chris Bicourt, a digital marketing professional and futurist, weighed in on this subject and outlined five trends to watch out for in the future of work.

What Employers Should Expect in The Next Decade

One of the interview questions was about the expected major disruptions for employers in the next 10-15 years. Christopher Bicourt pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had made employers realize that their staff could work remotely on a partial schedule or full-time.

He also noted that an increasing number of professionals are shifting from 9-5 employment to the gig economy.

“Who wants to be tied to a single organization for years while they can shape their careers and livelihoods while working from a location of their choice and with a convenient schedule?” he quipped.

Christopher predicted that the world of work would feel the impact of these disruptions for decades. Therefore, employers needed to find ways to adapt.

Five Trends To Look Out For in The Future of Work

According to Christopher Bicourt, below are some top trends to look out for in the world of work today and in the near future.

1. Remote Working

Chris observed that professionals and employers are increasingly adopting remote working. He partly attributed this development to the universalization of the internet and other technological advancements.

Thanks to remote working, professionals don’t need to go to the office to accomplish most tasks. They can get things done from the comfort of their homes. On the other hand, employers can communicate with their staff in real time.

According to Chris, this phenomenon is rapidly taking root and is here to stay. Therefore, it is imperative for employees to figure out the most effective ways to implement it.

2. Increased Data Collection

Christopher Bicourt predicted more employers investing in monitoring tools to track staff productivity and well-being. These tools would also help employers understand their staff better and make more viable business decisions.

Chris also reminded employers of the significance of following the industry’s best practices and upholding the ethical use of employee information.

3. AI and Automation

Chris observed that many organizations, mostly in the manufacturing industry, have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. He noted that some jobs would become obsolete due to these technologies, but they will also promote workplace efficiency and safety.

According to Chris, It would be best for any organization adopting these technologies to up-skill their personnel and redefine roles to minimize job losses.

4. Millennial Workers

Pew Research Center defines millennials as a diverse group of people born between 1981 and 1996. Their age ranges from 25 to 40 years today. Chris Bicourt pointed out that by 2025, about 75% of employees will be millennials.

He noted that besides bringing fresh ideas and strategies, millennials would be the largest generation to take over the workplace. Organizations need to start creating a work environment that resonates with this generation.

5. Focus on Employee Wellness

Chris Bicourt opined that the COVID-19 pandemic made employees realize the significance of prioritizing employee well-being. He predicted that the future of work would largely focus on employee health and wellness. Organizations will achieve this by upholding positive work environments, addressing inequalities among staff members, and cultivating a culture of inclusiveness.

About Chris Bicourt

