Provincial Fiona-related supports update

CANADA, October 8 - More financial assistance is reaching Island residents as power restoration and clean-up efforts continue into a second weekend.

The Province has provided a range of targeted and broad financial assistance to seniors, individuals, not-for-profit organizations, small businesses and municipalities this past week.

Island Household Financial Assistance

Everyone impacted by Hurricane Fiona is eligible to apply to the Canadian Red Cross for a one-time $250 per household financial aid online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Since announced, 23,215 Island households have received this one-time provincial financial assistance to date, which is currently valued at over $5.1 million.

Anyone who has not yet registered with the Canadian Red Cross, has questions regarding the programs and supports they offer on behalf of the Province, or who wishes to receive the $250 provincial aid or Canadian Red Cross’ federally matched financial aid can go online, call 1-800-863-6582 between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Individuals who prefer in-person supports can also go to their newly opened operations locations.

134 Kent St, Charlottetown, PE

23 Central St, Montague, PE

The Charlottetown location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The Montague location will be open between 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday operating hours for Montague will be 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and all locations are closed on Sundays. For the latest hours, please visit the Canadian Red Cross.

A location in the Summerside area is expected to open soon. Further information will be provided in the coming days from the Canadian Red Cross and will be updated on their website.

The Canadian Red Cross would like to remind everyone who registers in person to receive financial aid to please bring government-issued identification.

Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

The Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program provides eligible applicants with reimbursements on uninsurable losses that would not be covered under individual insurance policies. Anyone with questions or who wishes to apply by phone to the PDFAP can contact the Canadian Red Cross Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1-833-966-4225.

Supports for businesses, not-for-profit organizations and municipalities

The Wage Rebate for Impacted Workers provides a full wage rebate for businesses and self-employed individuals who were closed due to power outage or significant physical damage which made operating impossible, and during which time were not earning revenue. To date, Innovation PEI has received 386 applications.

The Emergency Jobs Initiative provides assistance for businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities for Hurricane Fiona recovery and clean-up. This program has received 36 applications to date.

Debris pick-up

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has received over 4,620 applications from Island residents requesting private property debris assessment.

Anyone with fallen trees or large debris on their personal property that pose a safety risk, such as trees or debris that are blocking driveways or homes, or trees and debris leaning against homes, can go to any Access PEI location or call 1-833-734-1873 to request assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca or fill out the webform.

Assessments of properties have started and those deemed a safety hazard upon assessment are being referred to contractors for debris removal as priority.

Visit Storm Response to get the latest information.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Justice and Public Safety

vickitse@gov.pe.ca

