(Video) Protests spread to more cities across Iran
Saturday marked the 23rd day of Iran’s nationwide uprising despite the regime’s escalating crackdown across the country, coupled with internet disruptions aimed at preventing news of protests from leaking to the outside world and cloaking the regime’s crimes.
At the same time, students in several cities continued to hold protest rallies. In Saqqez, high school girls were chanting “Death to the dictator!” They paid tribute to those killed in this uprising. Students in Mashad also chanted "death to Khamenei".
Saturday’s protests began with strikes in Kurdish cities in Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan provinces. Strikes were reported in Sanandaj, Marivan, Bukan, Saqqez, Mahabad, and Baneh among others. In Sanandaj, a large crowd was chanting, “Death to the dictator."
Protesters in the Iranian capital also torched various banners and posters of the eliminated (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani a former IRGC commander killed in Iraq . Some activists say state police units were forced to flee the city.
At Mashhad’s Ferdowsi University, students held a large protest rally and chanted anti-regime slogans. The students of Azad University in Khorasgan, Isfahan, also held a protest rally in solidarity with arrested students and protesters killed by the regime’s security forces.
Students have played an especially active role in recent protests, and they have persisted in their demands for regime change and freedom despite the regime’s violent crackdown on the protests.
Other protest rallies were reported in Gohardasht and Isfahan, where the people gathered and marched despite security measures by the regime. In Tehran, the people of the Teymouri district held a protest rally despite the presence of anti-riot forces.
Protests intensified throughout the day. In Tehran, protesters faced off against security forces in several districts, setting fire to motorcycles, blocking roads, and preventing anti-riot forces from advancing.
The heavy presence of security forces was reported in several locations, including Keshavarz Blvd. Also In Mashhad, protesters resisted security forces.
A large crowd was chanting, “Death to the dictator!” while security forces tried in vain to disperse the protesters. Security forces directly opened fire on protesters.
In Sanandaj, protesters blocked roads with fires and prevented security forces from commuting.
In Karaj, protesters set fire to vehicles and motorbikes that belonged to security forces.
In Isfahan, fully-geared anti-riot forces attacked unarmed protesters.
Protesters showed resilience against security forces. In Sanandaj, protesters were seen standing against fully armed anti-riot forces with their bare hands.
In Tehran and Gohardasht, protesters seized and set fire to motorbikes of security forces. Also in Tehran, protesters used different objects to block roads and prevent the movement of security forces. In Fardis, west of Tehran, protesters engaged in hit-and-run tactics, preventing security forces from storming their area.
Various locals in these cities were seen chanting anti-regime slogans, especially targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Other protesters torched pro-regime posters and also took to graffiti to remind regime officials that they are determined on continuing their nationwide uprising.
On Saturday morning locals in Sanandaj, Saqqez, Marivan, Bukan, Mahabad, and other cities of Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan provinces continued their protests against the regime for the 23rd by continuing their general strike. Reports from these cities show many closed stores.
There are also incoming reports of high school students in the cities of Kermanshah and Sanandaj beginning to protest on Sunday.
In Varzaneh of Isfahan Province, central Iran, protesters set tires on fire to take control of a road as they continue the anti-regime rallies. Reports indicate the protesters also torched banners of Khamenei and clashed with security forces near the local governor’s office. Some activists say state police units were forced to flee the city.
In the city of Lahijan in Gilan Province in northern Iran people were seen demonstrating in the streets and chanting anti-regime slogans.
They also called on their compatriots to take their protests one step further. “Stop saying ‘protests’! This is now a revolution!” they chanted. Others were also seen chanting “Mullahs must get lost!”
In Isfahan, the locals were taking to the streets in different groups and drivers were sounding their horns in support of the protesters. This is one of Iran’s largest cities and authorities are going to great distances to keep a lid on any signs of protests.
The capital Tehran saw protests in different areas and in various forms. Locals in the Varamin district took to the streets and began chanting “Mullahs must get lost!” Activists reported that on a busy highway protesters took to graffiti on a large billboard that read: “We’re no longer afraid! We’ll be fighting!”
Protesters in the Iranian capital also torched various banners and posters of the eliminated Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Hossein Hamedani, a former IRGC commander killed in Syria.
Both Soleimani and Hamedani are dubbed as “child killers” among the Iranian people for their horrific crimes in Syria and other countries of the Middle East.
In the city of Zanjan in northwest Iran protesters torched a symbolic tank at the entrance of a military site. This security breach has local authorities extremely The names of 27 other civilians killed by the regime’s security forces during the recent protests were published by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) Social Headquarters inside Iran.
Twenty-one of these newly identified individuals are from the Baluchi community in Sistan & Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran.
They were killed on September 30 when the regime’s forces opened fire and massacred nearly 90 people as locals were exiting a mosque following their prayers. Over 300 were injured in that horrific attack.
As Iran’s nationwide protests enter their fourth week, Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the nation’s bravery seen throughout the country. Brave protesters are chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and the Iranian people are determined to continue this uprising until they establish freedom in Iran, she added.
The NCRI President-elect called on the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, and its Members States to take urgent action to stop the regime’s killing spree in Iran and called for the release of apprehended protesters.
