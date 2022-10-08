Demand For Mental Health Treatment Continues To Increase, says Mohamed Selim

Mohamed Selim, the founder of MSC², points out the need for more and more mental health care providers to tackle the increasing mental health issues in the USA.

October 5, 2022

New York, USA

Mohamed Selim recently discussed the impact of the pandemic on mental health. He addressed the issues faced by the majority of psychologists who have been reporting a large increase in demand for treatment of anxiety and depression compared with the previous years.

"American Psychological Association's survey of psychologists reveals how the prolonged pandemic has continued to impact mental health treatment and demand, with survey findings highlighting the worsening mental health crisis across the population and demonstrating the pressures on the psychologist workforce," as mentioned in Worsening Mental Health Crisis Pressures Psychologist Workforce by American Psychological Association. "More psychologists reported increased demand across all treatment areas before the pandemic, and the increased demand has jumped since last year.* Psychologists reported the greatest increases in treating anxiety disorders (84%, up from 74%), depressive disorders (72%, up from 60%), and trauma- and stress-related disorders (62%, up from 50%)."



As more people seek treatment for mental health conditions, the demands on mental health practitioners and life coaches have increased,” said Mohamed Selim, CEO of MSC². “Like many other health care providers, psychologists and behavioral healthcare professionals are feeling the pressure.”



Mohamed Selim shared how the pandemic has led to a switch to telehealth for many medical professionals, including life coaches and psychologists, and virtually all clinical mental healthcare providers continue to provide at least some services remotely. While few have returned to physically seeing patients since a year ago, a greater number of life coaches, therapists, and counselors have adopted a hybrid approach to seeing patients (some in person and some remotely), revealing a slow progression back to the office.

Mohamed Selim also emphasized flexibility in insurance coverage of telehealth services, including audio-only telehealth, to encourage more and more patients to seek help when needed.

"Telehealth is here to stay, and the use of telehealth during the pandemic has proven its effectiveness as a therapeutic tool and many health care providers intend to continue providing telehealth as an option in their practice even after the pandemic." ~ Mohamed Selim



About Mohamed Selim

Mohamed Selim, the founder of MSC² (Mohamed Selim Coaching & Consulting), is a recognized behavioral healthcare professional with over two decades of industry experience. He has served in several capacities in all treatment modalities, including therapist, program director, senior-level administration, and business development. His life coaching and multi-specialty counseling center were established to address the needs of people struggling with various behavioral health issues, including mental health, addiction, and trauma.



