International Investment in Nuevo León, Mexico Continues to Grow

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 08, 2022

As headquarters for more than 4,000 foreign companies, 33 research centers, and 140 industrial parks, Nuevo León is undoubtedly Mexico's leader in industry. Most recently, a multi-million dollar investment in the municipality of Linares was announced that will create more than 900 well-paying jobs.

"I am pleased to be celebrating our administration's first year in office with achievements like this," said Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda. "Nuevo León is currently first in Mexico in all economic indicators, and we look forward to increasing the state's profile as leading destination for business operations in the months and years ahead."

While major global companies reap the benefits of Nuevo León's business and manufacturing-friendly infrastructure, they are also able to attract employees who find the wide variety of cultural attractions and leisure activities in the state desirable.

Now, Nuevo León's economic development and tourism officials are inviting multi-national corporations to discover all of the reasons why the state is a great place to live, work, and play:

Historic Monterrey

Monterrey's Old Town is located in the Barrio Antiguo neighborhood, known for its cobblestone streets, historic estates and plenty of cafes, bars, and artisan vendors.

Macroplaza, one of the world's biggest urban squares, is also located here. The centerpoint of the square is the Faro de Comercio or "Commerical Lighthouse." Rising over 200 feet, the structure, and its nightly light show, can be seen from nearly all areas of the city. Barrio Antiguo is a great place to stroll, relax, and feel like a local.

Captivating Cuisine

The metropolitan city of Monterrey has a wide variety of dining options and international cuisines, but throughout the state, traditional dishes capture the spirit of Nuevo León. This includes machacado, shredded dried bork or beef served with saucs in tacos, and cabrito, a young goat roasted over an open pit or on a spit and served with beans and tortillas.

Magical Towns

Nuevo León boasts three Magical Towns recognized by the Mexican government for the qualities of their beauty, culture and heritage. Ninety minutes from Monterrey is Bustamante, also known as The Garden of Nuevo León. A must-see natural attraction is the De la Palma Caves. Southeast of Monterrey, the magical town of Linares and its colorful buildings are an ideal destination for architecture buffs. Santiago, a gateway to the Sierra Madre Oriental Mountains, is a magical town offering the spectacular Cola de Caballo waterfall and plenty other outdoor activities.

Contemporary Arts and Architecture

The Museo de Arte Contemporaneo in Monterrey is dedicated to historic and contemporary Latin American artists. Since opening in 1991, MARCO has presented the work of the most prestigious contemporary artists, become a forum for young artistic talent. The museum's architecture and design is an attraction in itself. Upon entrance, visitors are greeted by a 6-foot, four ton bronze sculpture of a dove created by the great Mexican artist Juan Soriano.

Outdoors and Adventure

Outdoor enthusiasts can make Nuevo León their playground by taking advantage of the state's many areas for hiking, backpacking, rock climbing, canyoning, and more. The top spots for getting outside include Chipinique Ecological Park, La Huasteca Ecological Park, Cerro de las Mitras, and Cerra de la Silla.

For more information on investment opportunities and tourism activities in Nuevo León, visit investmonterrey.com and nuevoleon.travel.

