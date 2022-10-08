Alison Keenan's book will be displayed at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show

Book lovers will be delighted to view Alison Keenan's book at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show, which will take place on November 3-4, 2022, in Saratoga Springs, New York. Among the best books exhibited in this year's NYLA is Alison Keenan's “Piper Finds Her Special.”

“Piper Finds Her Special” features a light-hearted story about a therapy dog named Piper. Piper is a Golden Retriever who, despite her kidney disease, has helped young children overcome their difficulties in reading. It seeks to show and amuse young children, especially dog lovers, the beauty and magic of man's best friend.

Aptly categorized as a children's book, “Piper Finds Her Special” follows Piper's adventure. The book contains vivid and colorful pictures that will entice its young readers. Piper's explorations are based on actual events, mainly reflecting her journey with her owner Alison Keenan.

“Piper Finds Her Special” is not just another pet and owner story. It is a story of healing, giving back, and true friendship that goes beyond medical challenges. Piper and Alison have helped countless children and made many hearts jump with joy as a solid duo. They often visit libraries, support group gatherings, and local hospitals. During these visits, Piper has provided emotional assistance and happiness through the program called READing Paws®.

Despite its nature as a children's book, “Piper Finds Her Special” contains valuable lessons that will help its readers gain a new perspective on living life to the fullest and know that healing doesn't have to be a lonely path. Piper and Alison's story illustrates hope, triumph, and love above everything else.

ReadersMagnet will display Alison Keenan's children's book on November 3-4, 2022 at their exhibit booth 33 -34 for the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show. Copies of the book are available on Amazon.

Learn more about Alison Keenan and her book by visiting her website: www.therapydogpiper.com

“Piper Finds Her Special”

Author | Alison Keenan

Genre | Children's Book

Publisher | Newman Springs Publishing, Inc.

Published date | October 5, 2020

Author

Alison is a Registered Nurse living in Tennessee. Following her struggle with a rare blood disease and her dog's kidney disease diagnosis, she worked with her Golden Retriever, Piper, to become a Registered Therapy dog. Both Alison and her dog learned from their medical challenges how to turn their challenges into blessings by giving back to their community.

Alison graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Nursing and enjoys playing the bagpipes and singing in her church choir. She participates in prison ministry to incarcerated women in Tennessee. In her spare time, she enjoys scuba diving with her husband.

— WebWireID295224 —