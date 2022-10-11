Puget Sound Business Helps Homeowners Maintain Their Biggest Investment with Innovative Exterior Care Services
At DAPrDAN, we embrace virtues like honesty, tenacity, optimism, and gratitude in all we do—qualities not always seen in today’s workforce.”CAMANO, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to exterior home care, DAPrDAN is redefining the industry with its comprehensive exterior cleaning services, including window cleaning, house washing, gutter cleaning, roof cleaning, holiday lighting installation, and more. Driven by its customer-centric approach inspired by Amazon, DAPrDAN is committed to helping Puget Sound residents protect their largest investments—their homes—with services backed by the company's commitment to authenticity and trust.
Since 1998, DAPrDAN has offered its exterior cleaning services to residents in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Woodinville, Bellingham, and Camano. As times have changed, the company’s commitment to integrity, honesty, and quality service hasn’t. The business prides itself on doing a job right and listening to its customers, including offering customizable exterior cleaning services tailored to their specific needs.
To better serve its customers, DAPrDAN's online platform enables them to request services, receive a quote, and schedule cleaning projects in a matter of minutes when it's most convenient to them, inspired by Amazon's 24/7/365 model of service. In an industry where soliciting a quote, obtaining an evaluation, and scheduling services can take days, DAPrDAN expedites and streamlines the process, empowering customers to do all three in minutes.
This digital approach also embraces more sustainable business practices by alleviating traffic congestion and pollution by reducing the number of technicians driving to locations for quotes and evaluations.
“At DAPrDAN, we embrace traditional virtues like honesty, tenacity, optimism, and gratitude in all we do—qualities not always seen in today’s workforce. But we also blend these traditional values with cutting-edge technology to better serve our customers,” said Greg Sicotte, founder of DAPrDAN. “We like to say that our job involves working in high places. And we mean it in both a physical and abstract sense. While we may be cleaning your roof high above the ground, we also aim to be the best, to aspire to the heights of human innovation and ingenuity to offer our customers unparalleled service."
