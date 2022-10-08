Aequor’s Therapy Staff Ranked #7 among the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas with Aequor Healthcare Services #28
Celebrate! Aequor’s Therapy Staff #7 & Aequor Healthcare Services #28 Best Companies to Work for in Texas 2022
Company rankings were announced at Best Companies Gala October 6, 2022. Employer rankings are determined based on employee feedback and employer assessments.
What this award means is that our employees love working together and they feel supported. I couldn’t ask for a better expression of how truly we value each other—not just as coworkers, but as family.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aequor’s Therapy Staff was ranked #7 and Aequor Healthcare Services was #28 among the Best Companies to Work for in Texas, a survey and awards program recognizing the top workplace cultures. Rankings were announced at the Best Companies Gala, a celebration presented by Texas Association of Business (TAB) and their sponsors.
— Aequor Executive Vice President William Klabo
“We are very proud of our healthcare staffing teams in Texas for being recognized as best workplaces. The credit goes to great employees and leaders who foster the culture of family in line with Aequor’s values,” said Aequor Co-CEO Kamal Virdi.
The Best Companies to Work for in Texas program was open to all public and privately held organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit. To be eligible for consideration, companies must have a facility in Texas and have at least 15 employees in the state. Employer rankings are determined based on employee feedback and employer assessments. The complete list of winners can be found at TxBiz.org.
Among those attending the October 6, 2022, Best Companies Gala was Aequor Executive Vice President William Klabo, who stated, “What this award means to me is that our individual employees love working together, and they feel supported by the company at large. I couldn’t ask for a better expression of how truly we value each other—not just as coworkers, but as family.”
The Best Companies program is managed by Workforce Research Group in partnership with TAB. Workforce Research Group is a workplace excellence research firm. TAB is the Texas State Chamber of Commerce, representing companies of every size and industry. The Association’s purpose is to champion the best business climate in the world, unleashing the power of free enterprise to enhance lives for generations.
Aligned with TAB’s purpose, Aequor Co-CEO Manmeet Virdi said, “This recognition affirms Aequor’s commitment to improving the lives of those we serve by inspiring our employees and empowering their growth both personally and professionally, which makes us better as individuals and as a whole.”
About Aequor
Since 1998, Aequor has provided exceptional workforce staffing services in multiple industries. Specializing in healthcare, we place nurses, therapists, allied professionals, physicians and medical technicians, as well as staff in the life sciences, technologies and schools.
Year after year, Aequor is awarded for being one of the best places to work—for the candidates we place in assignments all over the country, and for our internal team members—the Aequor Family. Our people are our most important asset, and we are proud of each and every one who contributes to the good work we do.
