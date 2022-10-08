Luggage to Ship | Shipping for World Cup 2022

https://www.luggagetoship.com https://www.luggagetoship.com https://www.luggagetoship.com Travel 5 - 5% Discount https://www.luggagetoship.com

Shipping luggage with LuggageToShip.com is the most cost-efficient way to send luggage and packages to Qatar World Cup 2022. World Cup is just 48 days away.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 is just 100 days away, and the excitement surrounding the tournament is palpable. The FIFA World Cup 2022™, from 21 November to 18 December 2022, which was awarded to Qatar in December 2010, will be the first FIFA World Cup™ to be hosted in the Middle East. Shipping luggage with Luggage To Ship is the most cost-efficient way to send luggage, baggage, and boxes to Qatar. Luggage to Ship, an honoree of Inc 5000, is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Luggage to Ship is ready to have your luggage and the athletic package shipped directly to Qatar. Check shipping rates at luggagetoship.com, save up to 80% on shipping costs, and book with promotion code “Travel5”.

FIFA (The Fédération International de Football Association) is the highest governing body of football globally. The FIFA World Cup™ is the biggest single-sport competition in the world. After a preliminary competition, the 32 qualified men’s national football teams compete to become world champions in a final competition staged for one month in a host country selected by FIFA. FIFA has chosen Qatar as the host of its 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar is bordered by Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf and occupies the Qatar Peninsula on the larger Arabian Peninsula. The FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar is the first to be hosted in the Middle East and the most geographically compact since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930. It is anticipated that over one million spectators will attend the tournament’s 64 matches, and the competition will reach a global in-home television audience of over 3 billion people, with more than one billion fans tuning in to watch the final match.

Going to FIFA is one of the most memorable experiences for many teams, corporations, and families, yet the scale and complexity of the tournament and the journey of shipping can be stressful. The luggage carrying, checking in and claiming baggage at the airport, and hauling suitcases and packages down to the hotels could make the journey, not an easy journey.

Luggage To Ship is proud to be among the 5000 Inc honorees and be the leading service provider for athletic traveling and corporate events moving, helping thousands of sports lovers and professional teams to transport their luggage to and from hotels and country destinations. Luggage to Ship understands your needs and makes your big move to the fields easier. Simply book and pay online – it only takes a few short moments to place your order. You can arrange for the shipment to be picked up on a day that suits you, and we will collect your items and deliver them directly to your hotel. You can bypass bag checks, luggage claims, and travel hassle-free by knowing your luggage and packages will be already waiting for you at your destination. You can book the return shipments, by having the luggage and packages picked up from the hotels, and having the packages delivered to you when you are back in your home country.

There are many details to prepare for the traveling and here are some tips for FIFA Qatar.

- Choose your team and packages, and enjoy the ultimate sporting experience.

- Guarantee your place at your favorite team’s matches, or watch any of 64 matches

- Book hotel and flights

- Visit Luggage To Ship and ship your luggage before your travel to Qatar

- Save on International Shipping costs and use promotion code "Travel5"

How to book from LuggageToShip.com