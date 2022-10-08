Silicon Valley's Lead Art Broker Reports on the 2022 Menlo Park Silicon Valley Sculpture Art Fair
Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith provides analysis of the Silicon Valley Sculpture Show, September 24-25th, 2022.SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Silicon Valley Sculpture (SVS) fine art fair is the main fundraiser for Menlo Park Public Art (MPPA), a nonprofit organization with the goal of defining Silicon Valley through public art. This year’s theme was “Water.”
I made the best of this event by spending time with sculptor, site artist, and former San Jose State University Fine Art Professor, David Middlebrook, as he described each sculpture, the materials used, the meaning, and the artist’s background. To my surprise and delight, we are both from Jackson, Michigan, and he taught at SJSU, my alumnus.
Threatening Water by Yoko Hara makes a bold, sculptural, environmental commentary, on the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. With two, large, mutilated fishes, stuffed with “radioactive” blue tube lighting, viewers can’t help but feel the damage to our seas by man-made mishaps.
Shark Tails by Richard Starks best exemplifies the complementary role sculptural work plays within a garden. This sculptural work of a shark's fin and fin tail only visible to the viewer, has one wondering "Is it only these two pieces, or is there an entire shark buried underneath the soil?"
Ode to Africa by Ruth Aizuss Migdal are
multifaceted sculptures that make a bold and powerful statement on the female torso. They have been constructed and deconstructed with multiple body parts (breasts), to reflect the body in movement.
These bronze sculptures can be placed equally well indoors as they do outdoors.
This is just a small sample of the Works presented this year; next year's theme is
Peace AND Love, and I am looking forward to attending that Art Fair as well.
To learn more about the Menlo Park Silicon Valley Sculpture Art Fair, September 24-25th, 2022, be sure to check out Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Blog, or the audio versions on Soundcloud or YouTube.
My exemplary educational experience at Menlo Park Silicon Valley Sculpture Art Fair September 2022. – Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
https://adsmith.broker/2022/10/06/my-exemplary-educational-experience-at-menlo-park-silicon-valley-sculpture-art-fair-september-2022/
Stream episode My Exemplary Educational Experience At Menlo Park Silicon Valley Sculpture Art Fair September 2022 | Listen online for free on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/adsmithbroker/my-exemplary-educational-experience-at-menlo-park-silicon-valley-sculpture-art-fair-september-2022
My exemplary educational experience at Menlo Park Silicon Valley Sculpture Art Fair September 2022 - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4KcmaqE7do
Anna D. Smith
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
+1 408-502-0102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other