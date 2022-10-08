Baby Safety Gadgets Market Industry New Pathways for Research and Innovation are Being Opened by Trends

Baby Safety Gadgets Market

According to a new report, The baby safety gadgets market is segmented on the basis of product type, price range, distribution channel and region.

The factors such as growth in e-commerce sales will provide lucrative opportunities to the baby safety gadgets market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Safety Gadgets Market" The baby safety gadgets market size was estimated $3.11 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A baby safety gadget generally used to prevent from drowning, death, injuries. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America region followed by Asia-Pacific region. Some of the examples of baby safety gadgets are Hello baby video monitor, SimCam smart AI baby monitor & toddler cam as well as smart car seat R542. The growing disposable income also encourages the use of baby safety gadgets and this factor contribute as baby safety gadgets market trends across the globe.

The baby safety gadgets market is segmented on the basis of product type, price range, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into baby monitor, smart baby stroller, smart baby car seat, smoke and carbon monoxide detector, pool alarm and others. Based on price range it divided into economical and premium. According to distribution channel, the baby safety gadgets market is fragmented into online sales channel, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores and others.

By product type, the baby monitor segment was highest revenue contributor in 2021 and has CAGR of 7.0%. Due to its multi-purpose use of baby monitor such as sleep time observation, to watch infant when guardians are away as well as alerting parents about baby movement through detection is likely to boost the demand of baby safety market.

By price range, the economical has largest share in the market. Affordability is one of the key reasons for growth in this market which ultimately create demand to protect babies and toddlers from injuries.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket holds the largest baby safety gadgets market size i.e., $1,105.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 2,204.8 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.2% as consumers can access niche products available in the market in these types of market. Hence, establishment of hypermarkets/supermarkets in widespread location makes way for lucrative opportunities for the growth of the baby safety gadgets market

North America holds largest baby safety gadgets market share due to safety concern among parents and increase in adoption of online distribution channels are driving the growth of the baby safety gadget market in North America. Also, increase in popularity of multi-functional baby safety gadgets with additional features is projected to boost the demand for such gadget in numerous households.

Region-wise, the baby safety gadgets market analysis has done across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Indonesia and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the rest of LAMEA).

The major players operating in the global baby safety gadgets market are Babymoov, Baby sense, BT, Munchkin, Inc, Nanit, Owlet Care, Phillips, Safe-o-Kia (Baby Safety Inc.), Summer Infant Inc and Sunza. The market players have implemented strategies such as business expansion, partnership and product launch to increase the demand and sale of the baby safety gadgets in the market.

Key findings of the study:

○ The global baby safety gadgets market was valued at $3113.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 6205.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031.

○ By product type, the baby monitor segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1267.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2483.7 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the baby safety gadgets market forecast period.

○ By price range, the economical segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $ 2377.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 4706.3 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

○ By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $ 1105.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 2204.8 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.

○ By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $ 983.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 1936.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Reasons to Buy This Baby Safety Gadgets Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

